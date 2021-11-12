Black Friday came early this year. We’ve been seeing major discounts on the most popular items, namely TVs and computers, since August. Retailers have been very concerned about keeping consumer electronics in stock until Thanksgiving. The global microchip shortage has them very scared. As we inch closer to the holiday, the best Black Friday deals are starting to dwindle. They aren’t completely gone, though, and Best Buy is offering some fantastic Black Friday TV deals. The best we’ve seen today is this Samsung 70-inch TV Black Friday deal.

Samsung 70-inch TV Black Friday Deal 2021: Cheapest price today

Right now you can get this gorgeous Samsung 70-inch 4K TV for only $600. That’s $150 off the sticker price of $750. It’s an enticing offer on a beautiful centerpiece to any home theater system. With the microchip shortage where it is, we’re not sure how long this deal will stick around. Best Buy TV deals come and go quickly during Black Friday, so make sure to buy if you see something you like.

This TV would look gorgeous mounted on the wall in any living room. This TV is from Samsung’s 6 Series, a modestly priced line of smart TVs, descending from the best TVs. It has a Crystal processor to give you deep blacks and rich, contrasting colors. The processor even automatically upscales all your content into 4K. It uses direct-lit tech, meaning rows of LEDs light up the pixels. This isn’t as accurate as something like QLED or OLED, but it helps keep the black sections of the screen darker than the colored sections.

Speaking of color, the Samsung 6 Series uses PurColor technology. Without getting into the nitty-gritty, PurColor uses six different color adjustment points (instead of the usual three in lower-end 4K TVs), to give you millions of different color options. It will really let the color variations in nature programs and CGI-heavy blockbusters shine their brightest. And with a 60Hz display, you can play console games at a high frame rate.

Of course, this is a smart TV. You wouldn’t want to pay a premium for anything less. Powered by Tizen, you can stream your favorite shows and movies straight from your TV via apps like Netflix and Disney+. If you want to mount your TV, this is the ideal setup. That way you don’t have any ugly wires dangling below your beautiful screen.

