Save big on big screens with the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year! Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV on sale for just $600, marked down $150 from its regular price of $750. This smart TV is powered by Tizen, which lets you search and access content across all of your favorite streaming platforms right from the home screen. With the holidays coming up, you want to get your home ready to host. Check out the Best Buy Black Friday deals to get your house guest-ready with upgraded TVs, kitchen equipment, entertainment systems and more.
Perfect for your family room, living room, or den, this extra-large 70-inch TV is ideal for binging Netflix, watching movies, and playing your favorite games. Whether you’re gaming on the Switch with the kids or enjoying It’s a Wonderful Life with your partner on a cozy evening, this TV will bring everything you view to life. Featuring the Crystal Processor 4K for immaculate picture quality and HDR for unprecedented life-like colors and contrast, you’ll enjoy your favorite holiday movies in a whole new light.
This highly rated smart TV features parental settings and controls to help you monitor content and set viewing guides for little users. The TV can be wall mounted or stand alone. Not quite what you had in mind? There are tons of other Black Friday TV deals going on today. Check out some of the other early sales to find the model that’s right for your home.
Shop the early Black Friday deals today to get the Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV on sale for just $600. Marked down from its regular price of $750, you’ll save $150 when you snag this deal today. We’re expecting to see supply chain issues affecting holiday gifts and popular electronics this year, so be sure to grab it early before it’s gone!
More 70-inch TV deals
Looking for something a little different? There are even more great 70-inch TV deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.
70-Inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle$1,049 $1,239
70-Inch LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV$750 $1,200
70-Inch Insignia Class F30 Series 4K TV$580 $750
Hisense 70-Inch Class A6G Series 4K TV$550 $850
LG 70-Inch UP8070 Series 4K Smart TV$750 $1,000
