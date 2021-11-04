  1. Deals
Don’t miss your chance to buy a Samsung 70-inch 4K TV for $600

Katie King
By
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Save big on big screens with the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year! Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV on sale for just $600, marked down $150 from its regular price of $750. This smart TV is powered by Tizen, which lets you search and access content across all of your favorite streaming platforms right from the home screen. With the holidays coming up, you want to get your home ready to host. Check out the Best Buy Black Friday deals to get your house guest-ready with upgraded TVs, kitchen equipment, entertainment systems and more.

Perfect for your family room, living room, or den, this extra-large 70-inch TV is ideal for binging Netflix, watching movies, and playing your favorite games. Whether you’re gaming on the Switch with the kids or enjoying It’s a Wonderful Life with your partner on a cozy evening, this TV will bring everything you view to life. Featuring the Crystal Processor 4K for immaculate picture quality and HDR for unprecedented life-like colors and contrast, you’ll enjoy your favorite holiday movies in a whole new light.

This highly rated smart TV features parental settings and controls to help you monitor content and set viewing guides for little users. The TV can be wall mounted or stand alone. Not quite what you had in mind? There are tons of other Black Friday TV deals going on today. Check out some of the other early sales to find the model that’s right for your home.

Shop the early Black Friday deals today to get the Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV on sale for just $600. Marked down from its regular price of $750, you’ll save $150 when you snag this deal today. We’re expecting to see supply chain issues affecting holiday gifts and popular electronics this year, so be sure to grab it early before it’s gone!

More 70-inch TV deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great 70-inch TV deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

70-Inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$1,049 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away. more
Buy at Walmart

70-Inch LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV

$750 $1,200
With a fast quad-core processor for upscaling content to 4K and a NanoCell display, this TV will look exceptional and its filmmaker mode allows you to see movies as their creators intended. more
Buy at Best Buy

onn. 70-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV

$579
Enhance your home cinema with this 4K TV. You can watch all your favorite shows and movies on Netflix and more. The 2160p resolution gives you crystal clear visuals no matter what you're watching. more
Buy at Walmart

70-Inch Insignia Class F30 Series 4K TV

$580 $750
If you want a big TV without paying a huge price, this model offers 4K resolution, smart Fire TV features, an Alexa voice remote, and a large 70-inch size, making it an ideal budget option. more
Buy at Best Buy

Hisense 70-Inch Class A6G Series 4K TV

$550 $850
This Android TV has tons of smart features to make it easy to stream from a wide variety of services like YouTube, Prime Video, Twitch, and Disney+, plus it supports Google Assistant. more
Buy at Best Buy

LG 70-Inch UP8070 Series 4K Smart TV

$750 $1,000
With HDR and 4K, your content will look amazing on this LG smart TV. It has a gaming mode and hands-free voice control as well, plus the ability to stream from favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy
