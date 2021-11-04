Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save big on big screens with the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year! Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV on sale for just $600, marked down $150 from its regular price of $750. This smart TV is powered by Tizen, which lets you search and access content across all of your favorite streaming platforms right from the home screen. With the holidays coming up, you want to get your home ready to host. Check out the Best Buy Black Friday deals to get your house guest-ready with upgraded TVs, kitchen equipment, entertainment systems and more.

Perfect for your family room, living room, or den, this extra-large 70-inch TV is ideal for binging Netflix, watching movies, and playing your favorite games. Whether you’re gaming on the Switch with the kids or enjoying It’s a Wonderful Life with your partner on a cozy evening, this TV will bring everything you view to life. Featuring the Crystal Processor 4K for immaculate picture quality and HDR for unprecedented life-like colors and contrast, you’ll enjoy your favorite holiday movies in a whole new light.

This highly rated smart TV features parental settings and controls to help you monitor content and set viewing guides for little users. The TV can be wall mounted or stand alone. Not quite what you had in mind? There are tons of other Black Friday TV deals going on today. Check out some of the other early sales to find the model that’s right for your home.

Shop the early Black Friday deals today to get the Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV on sale for just $600. Marked down from its regular price of $750, you’ll save $150 when you snag this deal today. We’re expecting to see supply chain issues affecting holiday gifts and popular electronics this year, so be sure to grab it early before it’s gone!

