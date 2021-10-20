  1. Deals
You won’t find a better 70-inch TV deal than this — not even on Black Friday

If you’re looking for a TV upgrade, there’s no better time to shop than during Black Friday. There are so many amazing Black Friday deals that have already started, and even more will be popping up in the coming months. Right now, you can get the Samsung TU6985 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV at Best Buy for just $600, marked down from its regular price of $750 for a savings of $150. And if you’re a My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech member, don’t worry about missing a better deal down the road — the Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee means that you’ll be automatically refunded the difference if this TV sells for a lower price during actual Black Friday.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to upgrade your main TV or to add a new one to your home. Whether you’re looking for a big-screen TV for your living room, man cave, or bedroom, you’re sure to be impressed by this extra-large 70-inch Samsung. Featuring a 4K Crystal Processor, you’ll enjoy immersive and beautiful picture quality, whether you’re watching high-definition nature documentaries or cartoons.

This Smart TV features Tizen and allows you to access all of your favorite streaming apps right from the home screen. Whether you’re looking for the latest episodes of your favorite show on Netflix or Hulu, or searching for streaming content on YouTube or Twitch, you’ll be able to find it using the innovative voice-controlled remote.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the early Best Buy Black Friday deals going on now. Order the Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV and get it for just $600, plus free shipping or in-store pickup where available. That’s a savings of $150 off the regularly marked price of $750.

More Black Friday TV deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great Black Friday TV deals going on now. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$700 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
To get both a big screen and the highest resolution, you can look to this option from LG which comes in at a 75-inch size and with stunning 8K resolution. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$650 $800
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$500 $530
The perfect easy entry into the world of smart TVs, with simple streaming from your favorite services, 4K resolution and HDR, and a gaming mode as well. more
Buy at Best Buy
