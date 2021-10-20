If you’re looking for a TV upgrade, there’s no better time to shop than during Black Friday. There are so many amazing Black Friday deals that have already started, and even more will be popping up in the coming months. Right now, you can get the Samsung TU6985 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV at Best Buy for just $600, marked down from its regular price of $750 for a savings of $150. And if you’re a My Best Buy or Best Buy Totaltech member, don’t worry about missing a better deal down the road — the Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee means that you’ll be automatically refunded the difference if this TV sells for a lower price during actual Black Friday.
Black Friday is a great opportunity to upgrade your main TV or to add a new one to your home. Whether you’re looking for a big-screen TV for your living room, man cave, or bedroom, you’re sure to be impressed by this extra-large 70-inch Samsung. Featuring a 4K Crystal Processor, you’ll enjoy immersive and beautiful picture quality, whether you’re watching high-definition nature documentaries or cartoons.
This Smart TV features Tizen and allows you to access all of your favorite streaming apps right from the home screen. Whether you’re looking for the latest episodes of your favorite show on Netflix or Hulu, or searching for streaming content on YouTube or Twitch, you’ll be able to find it using the innovative voice-controlled remote.
Don’t wait to take advantage of the early Best Buy Black Friday deals going on now. Order the Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV and get it for just $600, plus free shipping or in-store pickup where available. That’s a savings of $150 off the regularly marked price of $750.
More Black Friday TV deals
Looking for something a little different? There are even more great Black Friday TV deals going on now. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.
