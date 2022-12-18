 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll be surprised how cheap this Samsung 75-inch TV is today

Albert Bassili
By

Samsung makes some of the best TVs and is a big player in the market, which often means that its TVs can be quite expensive, especially when you go larger. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV

If you’ve been looking at TVs for a while, you’ll know that 75-inch TV deals are relatively rare, which is why we’re happy to see one on the TU7000, given it has many great features. For example, it has a near bezel-less design, which makes it more seamless, and Samsung has even thought about cable management since you can route everything through the stand. Also, not only is it a 4k, but it also has HDR and a crystal display, the latter of which creates more vivid colors and helps create better contrast. If that wasn’t enough, Samsung has thrown in an excellent crystal processor to handle the higher bandwidth of 4k picture and video so that you get a crisp image regardless of the resolution you’re watching.

The TU700 is compatible with several home ecosystems and assistants, like Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also stream content to it through Apple AirPlay 2 if you’re using an Apple device, and if you’re a Samsung phone or tablet, you can mirror the screen, which is a nifty little feature if you have specific content you want to watch on your phone. That said, the Tizen smart TV platform is excellent at finding content, and there’s even a universal guide that tries to curate content based on your watching habits.

Related

Overall, the TU700 is packed with great hardware and software features, and while the deal from Samsung bringing it down to $680 from $800 isn’t massive, it’s a nice discount worth considering. But, of course, if you’d like something more feature-packed, there are a lot of other great TV deals you can take advantage of, so be sure to check those out!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Save over $2000 on Lenovo laptops, gaming PCs and more
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Samsung’s 50-inch Frame TV is $400 off today
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.
Walmart Holiday Sale: The 5 best deals you can shop today
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.
This Dell XPS PC is $800 off, complete with an RTX 3090
The Dell XPS Desktop computer sits on a desk next to a monitor and keyboard.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $400 off at Best Buy
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table outside.
This Lenovo laptop deal could be a mistake – save over $2000!
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled
Dell’s business laptop rival to the Lenovo ThinkPad is $1,387 off today
Dell Latitude 9330 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Save $250 on HP’s powerful Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop today
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.
Cheap PC deal: Get this 24-inch Dell all-in-one for $550
dell inspiron 27 7790 review all in one featured
You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
This 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 is $220 off – but hurry!
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
Forget the MacBook Pro 16: Dell XPS 15 just got a major price cut
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.