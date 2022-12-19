One of the best TV deals right now is ideal for anyone that wants a large 4K TV with fantastic picture quality. Over at Samsung, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for $1,400 saving you a huge $900 off the usual price of $2,300. if you can’t afford to pay the full price straight away, financing deals are also available bringing it down to $39 per month for 36 months. Working out at 39% off, this is a tremendous deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-end TV for less. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV

One of the best QLED TV deals available today, the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV is rather special. Of course, it’s huge. A huge 4K screen is always going to look great even before you factor in QLED technology. Of course, Samsung is one of the best TV brands around, especially when it comes to QLED so this is something spectacular. Through machine learning courtesy of its Quantum Processor 4K, the Samsung Q70A enhance pictures from any source and transform them into crisp 4K action every time.

Utilizing a 120Hz refresh rate means that Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology provides you with minimized blur and enhanced motion clarity. You also get enhanced contrast thanks to dedicated warm and cool LED backlights that are capable of optimizing colors while also enhancing contrast. QLED leads to 100% color volume with a billion shades of vivid and lifelike colors that stay true no matter what with Quantum HDR further adding to the richness.

Designed with all kinds of viewing in mind, the Samsung Q70A also handles gaming well with less lag, tearing and stuttering with a Game Bar displayed to help you adjust things as needed. Further features like adaptive picture that automatically adjusts depending on your living situation, along with spatial audio courtesy of Object Tracking Sound Lite remind you why you’ve bought one of the best TVs around.

Normally priced at $2,300, the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV is down to $1,400 for a limited time only at Samsung. With financing deals also available, there’s simply no reason not to miss out on this exceptional deal. In no time, you’ll be enjoying a truly cinematic experience from home for $900 less than usual.

