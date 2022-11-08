 Skip to main content
If you buy one thing today, make it this 75-inch 4K TV for $580

Lucas Coll
By
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Need a big-screen TV for your home theater setup? With Black Friday deals fast approaching and the Best Buy Black Friday sale dropping early, now’s the time to get shopping. The holiday shopping season is the best time of the year to upgrade your technology, and since Amazon started things earlier than usual with its Prime Early Access Sale in October, we’ve already seen some very nice Black Friday TV deals. One of the best bargains yet is this Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K Smart TV, which is currently marked down to just $580 — a $270 savings off its normal $850 price.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K Smart TV

Samsung is no stranger to the home theater space. It ranks high among the best TV brands, and it’s a name you’ll get used to seeing when you’re shopping around for the best TVs. Although it isn’t a QLED or OLED TV, the Samsung TU690T is nonetheless a fine TV if you’re looking to go big on a budget. Its 75-inch 4K LED panel is more than big enough for large living areas, home theaters, and other spaces where you want the picture to fill the room.

The Samsung TU690T is a smart TV running on the Tizen operating system, which puts all of the top streaming apps and your content libraries at your fingertips. The TV also has support for HDR10+ to let you take advantage of high dynamic range for a brighter and more colorful picture when viewing modern media. The TV is fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant if you have something like an Echo device or Google Nest smart hub, meaning you can integrate the television with a wider smart home setup and control it with just your voice.

The screen on the Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K Smart TV is your standard 60Hz panel, but Motion Rate 120 smooths things out a bit during fast-paced scenes such as sports or action movies. The Crystal 4K processor can also upscale legacy content, so your old non-4K DVDs and Blu-rays will look smoother and crisper on the TV. It won’t be true 4K, of course (the source media has to be 4K for that to happen), but it will still look good.

This is a big-screen TV, and you can often expect to spend more than a grand for such a unit. However, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K Smart TV is current only on sale from Best Buy for a $270, letting you grab this early Black Friday deal for $580 right now.

