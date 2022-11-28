Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV

The Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV, made by the de facto market leader among the best TV brands, will be both an entertainment powerhouse and a conversation starter in your home. You’ll have to make sure that it will fit the spot where you want to place it by checking our guide on what size TV to buy, but if it does, it’s going to transform your living room into a literal home theater with its 85-inch screen that features 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and Dynamic Crystal technology for millions of shades of color. Additionally, the 4K TV supports High Dynamic Range that provides a more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide.

To support the TV’s video output, Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology synchronizes audio from your TV and your soundbar for an enhanced surround sound experience. The Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV’s Motion Xcelerator feature minimizes blur and enhances motion clarity so that your eyes can keep up with fast-paced action, while its Tizen operating system opens up access to all your favorite streaming services.

The 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV, one of the largest options in this year’s Cyber Monday TV deals, is available from Best Buy for $1,050, following a $550 discount to its sticker price of $1,600. You’ll need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer though, as we’re expecting it to generate a lot of interest. While the price cut is still online, send in your order for the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. You’ll get it before the holiday season starts if you do so right away.

