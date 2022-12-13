With games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking up over 200GB of your PS5’s precious storage space, you’re quickly going to run out of space for all the best PS5 games and apps. Worry not! Today you can grab this deal on a Samsung 980 Pro SSD and save $60 on the 1TB version, now $120, down from $180, or save a huge $100 on the 2TB version, now $200, down from $300. These are some serious savings, and it’s likely this deal will fly off the shelves, so if you want to add more storage to your PS5 for less, jump on this deal before it’s sold out!

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD

The Samsung 980 Pro regularly features in lists of the best SSDs, and for good reason. This SSD is blazing fast, with sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,100MB/s. It’s a great choice for gaming on the PS5 or PC, and games load fast, so you’ll spend less time waiting, more time playing.

This SSD takes full advantage of PCle 4.0. It’s still compatible with PCle 3.0 but enjoys twice the transfer rate on PCle 4.0. It also features an integrated heatsink that disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control on your PS5 or PC. So you can play the best free FPS games, from Overwatch 2 to Call of Duty: Warzone, without worrying about performance drops from overheating.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD comes with either 1TB or 2TB of storage, and its 8.6mm housing ensures it fits perfectly in the PS5. Its slim size and optimized power efficiency means it’s also a good match for PC computing and gaming systems, or for use as a boot drive. You’ll also find Samsung Magician software pre-loaded, which helps to monitor drive health, optimize performance, and more.

Don’t run out of space on your PS5 over the holidays — snap up this epic deal today. You’ll get $60 off the 1TB version, now $120, down from $180, or save $100 on the 2TB model, now $200, down from $300. Whichever storage variant you choose, you’re going to have loads of space on your PS5 for the best multiplayer games, puzzle games, RPGs, and more. Don’t wait around though, as this deal is sure to sell out fast, and it may not be around tomorrow!

