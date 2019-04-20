Share

Let’s be honest, nobody really needs a watch to tell time anymore. It wasn’t until smartwatches hit the market that wearables became something more than just a fashion accessory again. The release of the first Apple Watch brought about a new era of technological wrist accessories — though they were still pretty pricey at the beginning. Now that companies like Samsung, Fossil, and Kate Spade have all joined the smartwatch revolution, prices on this popular wrist tech are finally starting to drop pretty significantly.

The Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 are at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen since they first debuted. With discounts from Amazon and Walmart, now is a great time to pick up a solid deal for spring

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199

The Apple Watch Series 3 may be previous-generation Apple tech, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a really solid piece of technology. With GPS, activity tracking, and an optical heart sensor, it has most of the features you’d expect from a premium Apple Watch. It runs on Watch OS 5, allowing for more processing power than the Series 1 or Series 2. You can also make calls, see texts, and cycle through a wide variety of watch faces to customize how the screen looks. Beyond that, you can always switch out the

The Apple Watch Series 3 has seen multiple discounts since the Series 4 came out, but it rarely drops below $200. With an $80 price cut from Walmart, this is one of the best smartwatch deals you’re going to find right now.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier — $238

If you’re not a fan of anything Apple produces, Samsung actually makes some really solid smartwatches you may not be aware of. We haven’t had the chance to take a look at the Frontier we featured in this article, but we did get our hands on the Samsung Gear S3 Classic. We even liked enough to give it a solid 7 out of 10 in our review. With this smartwatch, you can text, call, and get notifications directly from your smartphone to your wrist. It also comes with built-in GPS for improved fitness tracking and location sharing.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is normally priced at $350, but a whopping $112 discount from Amazon brings the price down to just $238 for a limited time.

Amazfit Bip — $73

The Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 are both great watches, but even with substantial price cuts, they are still pretty spendy. If you don’t care about the brand and just want a simple, straightforward option, the Amazfit Bip is definitely a cheap smartwatch to consider. Despite a low price point, this wearable comes with built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking capabilities, and one-way smartphone notifications. Beyond that, it also has a lengthy 30-day battery life, so you won’t need to charge it as often as the other watches on this list.

This Amazfit smartwatch is normally priced at $100 on Amazon, but a recent $27 discount has it going for just $73 right now.

