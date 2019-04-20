Digital Trends
Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches get big price cuts

Jacob Kienlen
By

Let’s be honest, nobody really needs a watch to tell time anymore. It wasn’t until smartwatches hit the market that wearables became something more than just a fashion accessory again. The release of the first Apple Watch brought about a new era of technological wrist accessories — though they were still pretty pricey at the beginning. Now that companies like Samsung, Fossil, and Kate Spade have all joined the smartwatch revolution, prices on this popular wrist tech are finally starting to drop pretty significantly.

The Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 are at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen since they first debuted. With discounts from Amazon and Walmart, now is a great time to pick up a solid deal for spring

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199

best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 3 may be previous-generation Apple tech, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a really solid piece of technology. With GPS, activity tracking, and an optical heart sensor, it has most of the features you’d expect from a premium Apple Watch. It runs on Watch OS 5, allowing for more processing power than the Series 1 or Series 2. You can also make calls, see texts, and cycle through a wide variety of watch faces to customize how the screen looks. Beyond that, you can always switch out the

The Apple Watch Series 3 has seen multiple discounts since the Series 4 came out, but it rarely drops below $200. With an $80 price cut from Walmart, this is one of the best smartwatch deals you’re going to find right now.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier — $238

samsung and apple watch series 3 deals ger

If you’re not a fan of anything Apple produces, Samsung actually makes some really solid smartwatches you may not be aware of. We haven’t had the chance to take a look at the Frontier we featured in this article, but we did get our hands on the Samsung Gear S3 Classic. We even liked enough to give it a solid 7 out of 10 in our review. With this smartwatch, you can text, call, and get notifications directly from your smartphone to your wrist. It also comes with built-in GPS for improved fitness tracking and location sharing.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is normally priced at $350, but a whopping $112 discount from Amazon brings the price down to just $238 for a limited time.

Amazfit Bip — $73

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

The Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 are both great watches, but even with substantial price cuts, they are still pretty spendy. If you don’t care about the brand and just want a simple, straightforward option, the Amazfit Bip is definitely a cheap smartwatch to consider. Despite a low price point, this wearable comes with built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking capabilities, and one-way smartphone notifications. Beyond that, it also has a lengthy 30-day battery life, so you won’t need to charge it as often as the other watches on this list.

This Amazfit smartwatch is normally priced at $100 on Amazon, but a recent $27 discount has it going for just $73 right now.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, Fitbit alternatives, iPhone deals and more

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

Shark, Ecovacs, and Roomba robot vacuums get price cuts for spring

The weather's getting nice again, and we're all emerging from our winter-long hibernation. So it's time once again to also start on that spring cleaning you've been putting off. But who really wants to clean when you'd rather be outside? We…
Posted By Ed Oswald
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 display
Computing

Dell slashes prices of XPS 13 and Alienware 17 laptops in latest promo

Dell's latest promotion will score you big savings on the XPS 13 or the Alienware 17. The stylish XPS 13's discount is for $430, and only the rose gold model is on sale, while gamers who choose the Alienware 17 will save $860.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga C930 sale drops a $650 discount on its 2TB SSD laptop

Lenovo is offering one of its 2-in-1 laptops at a $650 discount. This Lenovo Yoga C930 laptop comes with a 2TB solid-state drive, a digital pen, a fingerprint reader, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Anita George
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

Apple iPads and iPad Pros get price cuts up to $150 on Amazon

In the market for a new iPad? Now might be the time to buy -- Amazon has discounted a range of iPad models, including the 10.5-inch, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, plus the standard iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Amazon earth day used nintendo switch console pro controller games deal discount sales
Deals

Amazon sale knocks 20% off Nintendo Switch, Pro Controller, and games

A new wave of savings on gaming content is crashing down in celebration of Earth Day. Amazon is slashing prices up to 20% off for used Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories like the Switch Pro Controller.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for April 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
moto z3 5g mod deal pdp fullbleedhalf tethering d us
Deals

Ultra Wideband is here, and you can use it with the 5G Moto Mod (and save $150)

5G is rolling out in the U.S., and Motorola’s Moto Z3 is one of the few phones that can use it. Select people can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G service and enjoy a $150 discount with the purchase of a Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod bundle.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon and best buy deals on august home smart locks lock pro connect 02
Deals

Amazon and Best Buy smash prices on August smart home security locks

Amazon and Best Buy have the lowest prices for two August smart home door locks during a limited time sale. August was one of the first smart door lock companies designed specifically for smart home convenience and security.
Posted By Bruce Brown
master and dynamic 420 headphone sale news mnd greene 093
Deals

Get some bud-green Master and Dynamic wireless headphones for $50 off this 420

Looking for the best possible audio experience to pair with your favorite herb? Master and Dynamic has announced a special 420 edition of its gorgeous on-ear and over-ear headphones, which will be available for $50 off this 4/20.
Posted By Parker Hall
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

You won't want to miss these deals on some of the best laptops around

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleynik
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleynik with ESPN Plus

This Saturday, veteran UFC heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexey Oleynik are going toe to toe in the octagon for UFC Fight Night 149. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then ESPN Plus is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan pay-per-view on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch the Top Rank Boxing: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan PPV with ESPN Plus

This Saturday, welterweight champion Terence Crawford will defend his title against former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan at Madison Square Garden. Here's how you can watch this highly anticipated pay-per-view event.
Posted By Lucas Coll