With Black Friday 2019 just a few days away, we are already seeing some great discounts you can take advantage of right now. Amazon’s Black Friday sale, in particular, is offering big savings on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and smartwatches. They aren’t the only retailer taking part in early deals, though. Best Buy and Walmart’s Black Friday sale have kicked off as well, and some of the best price cuts we’re seeing so far are on smartwatches.

Amazon is dropping prices on smartwatches left and right. With up to $130 off the Samsung Gear Sport and $50 off the Fitbit Versa, now is a great time to get a decent fitness tracker at a very affordable price. Though there are likely to be some better smartwatch deals coming this weekend, and through Cyber Monday, these savings are too good to pass up right now.

Samsung Gear Sport — $130 off

The Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch came out about two years ago. If you’re a Samsung phone user, you’ll find all their smartwatch needs in this fitness watch. It includes GPS, heart rate monitoring, calorie counting, personal fitness coaching, and more. When you spin the bezel you can receive and reply to texts, get calendar notifications, and connect compatible smartphone devices. This watch is meant for both athletes and outdoors enthusiasts alike. It’s water-resistance up 50 meters letting you track all of your activities this summer.

Normally priced at $300, Amazon is dropping the price to $170. That’s a huge $130 Black Friday discount that makes this wearable surprisingly affordable.

Fitbit Versa — $50 off

Fitness trackers are becoming more and more like fully functional smartwatches, with wearables like the Fitbit Versa offering color displays and extra connectivity. It’s probably more accurate to call the Versa a fitness smartwatch rather than an activity tracker considering the similarities to the Apple Watch. It offers a full set of tracking capabilities as well as a heart rate monitor, and can provide coaching and real-time activity readouts to help you reach your goal.

This wearable also delivers smartphone messages and notifications to your wrist, and you can stream music with Pandora or store up to 300 songs for when you don’t have your phone with you. The Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch is on sale for as low as $120 after a $50 discount from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $170



This smartwatch is actually 2 generations old, but with a sale price of $199 at Amazon, it’s much more affordable than the Series 4 or Series 5. You’re still getting Apple’s great build quality, sleek design, and upgrades over the Series 2 and Series 1. Overall, it’s one of the better fitness smartwatches you can buy for this price. This model includes a snappier Apple S3 processor, making the watch a lot faster than previous versions, and it includes more RAM and a barometric altimeter for enhanced activity tracking. Like the Series 2, it sports built-in GPS and a brighter display.

