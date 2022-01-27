Best Buy is having a SECRET SALE on gaming monitors today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

After taking advantage of gaming PC deals, or if you want a bigger screen while playing at home on what you grabbed from these gaming laptop deals, you should buy something from among these gaming monitor deals. Don’t settle for a small display or one that doesn’t give justice to your computer’s processing power — invest in a gaming monitor, and you’ll wonder why it took you so long to do so.

Gaming monitors generally aren’t cheap, but you don’t have to break the bank when buying one if you get discounts from retailers. In fact, you’re in luck because there’s a secret sale of gaming monitors on Best Buy right now. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve gathered some of the best options from the retailer, including gaming monitors from Samsung and Asus. There’s no telling how long these offers will be available though, so if you see a deal that you like, finalize your purchase right away.

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $200, was $280

The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series gaming monitor features a 24-inch, 1800R curved screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and a 4ms response time, for an immersive gaming experience with clear visuals while you explore worlds and engage in fast-paced combat. With a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, you’ll quickly spot enemies and objects even when they’re in the dark. The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 24-inch gaming monitor is available from Best Buy for just $200, down $80 from its original price of $280.

Asus TUF 23.8-Inch Gaming Monitor — $210, was $270

The Asus TUF gaming monitor is equipped with a 23.8-inch antiglare LED monitor, with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate. Like the best monitors, it offers a 1ms response time, which minimizes lag and time-to-screen. The monitor also features Asus GamePlus technology, which boosts gaming performance with features such as frames-per-second monitoring and incorporating crosshairs, and Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur technology, which reduces ghosting. The Asus TUF 23.8-inch gaming monitor is $60 off from Best Buy, lowering its price to $210 from its original price of $270.

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $280, was $400

If you like the Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series but a 24-inch curved screen isn’t big enough for you, then you might want to go for the 27-inch version of the gaming monitor. The larger model offers similar specifications, including 1920 x 1080 resolution, 4ms response time, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, but with a faster 240Hz refresh rate for even smoother visuals. You can purchase the Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-inch gaming monitor from Best Buy for $280, after a $120 discount to its original price of $400.

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $550, was $700

Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide recommends Quad HD resolution for gamers, as it offers a noticeable improvement over 1080p monitors without overly taxing your graphics card. This is the resolution of the 27-inch display on the Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor, which also comes with a 1ms response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 2,500:1 contrast ratio. The Infinity Core Lighting feature, meanwhile, lets you customize the monitor’s colors to match your gaming setup. Don’t miss Best Buy’s $150 discount for the Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch curved gaming monitor, which makes it more affordable at $550 from its original price of $700.

More gaming monitor deals

You’ll find a lot of options from Best Buy’s secret sale on gaming monitors, but if nothing catches your eye, feel free to take a look at what’s available from other retailers. To help you find the perfect offer, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming monitor deals that you can shop for right now.

