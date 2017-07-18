Save big with this Samsung BOGO Galaxy S8 deal now through July 20

This is a Samsung sponsored post.

Right now Samsung is offering a BOGO deal that lets you score two Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ smartphones for the price of one when you trade in your old phone. The summer Samsung BOGO Galaxy S8 offer runs through July 20 and is available exclusively through Samsung.com and the Shop Samsung app.

To score the deal you’ll need to trade in an eligible device, which can be a Samsung Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7S Plus. You must send in your trade-in device within 15 days of receiving your new phones. The trade in device also needs to meet some basic operational conditions. It needs to power on and hold a charge, have only basic wear and tear, have a functioning display with no cracks in the screen, and not be blacklisted. Prior to trading in your eligible device, you must perform a factory reset and remove all personal information from the device. The trade in device must have a reactivation lock, Google Factory Reset Protection and all other anti-theft locking software disabled.

When you order your Galaxy S8 through Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app, there are a few additional advantages. Enjoy premium care for the first 30 days which includes an in-person setup, one-on-one learning sessions, hand-delivered replacements, and more. You may also find value in the Samsung financing option, which spreads the cost of the phone over 24 months with low monthly payments, no money down and 0 percent APR for those who qualify. Finally, get your device fast with the included free expedited shipping.

In April we reviewed the Galaxy S8 giving the phone a 4-star rating. We concluded that while indeed it is expensive, it’s also worth every penny. We loved that it has such a high-quality build, a fantastic screen, and a solid battery life. Other perks include that you can stream music to two different Bluetooth devices at the same time and the “Wide Selfie” mode that lets you snap a photo, then twist the camera to your left and right to capture your friends.

To score two of these impressive phones, visit Samsung by July 20 and make sure you have an eligible trade-in device.

Available from:

Samsung

Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.