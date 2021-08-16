This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.

Chromebooks, which are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, are generally cheaper than Windows-based laptops because they don’t need high-end components to run smoothly. Chrome OS relies on web-based apps and cloud storage instead of installed software and clunky hard drives, so Chromebooks have low overhead, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance.

This is why the Samsung CB4, powered by the 2.6 GHz Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB hard drive, is perfect for students. The Chromebook, which features an 11.6-inch screen, is capable of all the basic functions for schoolwork, such as doing online research, checking emails, typing reports, and joining virtual classes. Samsung promises up to 12.5 hours of battery life, which is enough for a whole school day, while its military-grade durability keeps the device working even after bumps and other minor damage.

Students will need all the help that they can get once the school year starts, and the Samsung CB4 won’t disappoint. The Chromebook, which is already affordable at its original price of $299, is on sale from Walmart with a $170 price cut, bringing its price down to just $129. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you want to purchase the Samsung CB4 for less than half its original price, you should click that Buy Now button without hesitation, or else other shoppers will beat you to the punch.

