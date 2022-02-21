Save $100 on this 49-inch gaming monitor for Presidents Day

Presidents Day sales are finally here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup by buying one of the fantastic monitor deals happening right now. There’s nothing quite like the experience of playing the newest triple-A title on a massive monitor, which you can do on this display that we found on sale at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the 49-inch Samsung CHG9 HDR curved monitor for just $900, which is a whopping $100 off the standard price of $1,000. Of course, it’s not every day that you see a monitor of this size getting such a massive discount, so make sure to take advantage of these Presidents Day deals while they last.

This Samsung CHG9 HDR curved monitor is one of the best gaming monitors for anyone looking to play on the biggest and widest screen possible. The 49-inch, full HD panel is an absolute mammoth, delivering an insane amount of content on a single continuous display. In addition, it’s equipped with a 3840 x 1080 resolution or an outstanding 32:9 aspect ratio. That means you’ll get the most immersive experience possible in all types of games, especially in environments with an expansive field of view, like racing or space exploration titles. You’ll be able to see enemy ships or upcoming turns from the corner of your eye without having the annoying borders or bezels that come with using multiple panels.

Since this is a gaming display, it’s also packed with features that have gamers in mind. The display has a 144hz refresh rate, so you can take full advantage of the power of your graphics card for competitive titles. It also has a 1ms response time, ensuring virtually no delay in input or frame-to-frame changes in the scene. There’s even built-in AMD FreeSync technology to reduce tearing, ghosting, or artifacts in the display. You have a varied selection of input ports on the back, including DisplayPort, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, and a headphone jack for connecting to external audio devices. You even get a VESA mounting — just make sure that you’re mounting it to a table or wall sturdy enough to hold it up!

If you’re looking for a giant gaming display, this deal is a no-brainer. Right now, you can pick up this 49-inch Samsung CHG9 for just $900 as part of Best Buy’s Presidents Day sales. That’s $100 off the regular price of $1,000. Are you convinced about buying this? Then hit that Buy Now button below and check out before this deal expires!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations