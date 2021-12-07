This fantastic Samsung Chromebook is only $126 at Walmart

If you’ve put off your holiday shopping longer than you intended, and are in the market for a great gift you know will arrive in time for the holidays, one of the best laptop deals available is over at Walmart. The Samsung Chromebook 4 is currently on sale for only $126, down from its regular price of $210 for a savings of $84. It’s one of the best Chromebook deals, and one of the best student laptop deals, you’ll find this holiday season, so we recommend you grab one while you can.

The most enticing features of the Samsung Chromebook 4 are perhaps its slim design — which looks great in the dorm room, coffee shop, and even when just hanging around the house on the weekends — and its military-grade durability, which accompanies it nicely for users who like to take their computer just about anywhere. It fits nicely into any backpack or briefcase, and that sturdy build quality protects it through all the small bumps and drops that come with school, work, and weekend adventuring.

But the Samsung Chromebook 4 isn’t short on computing features either. Even in its small form factor, it packs the speed and power needed to access the world of Google, which includes Google Docs, Google Drive, the Google Play Store, and more. Amazingly, the Samsung Chromebook 4 can sustain up to 12.5 hours of battery life. Combine this with ultra-fast connectivity with gigabit Wi-Fi, and the Samsung Chromebook 4 becomes the go-to device for accessing the internet, cloud storage, and all of your emails and favorite apps.

Affordability brings home the feature set of the Samsung Chromebook 4, even at its regular price of $210. But this sale price of only $126 will save you another $84, and if you act now while supplies are in stock at Walmart, this deal will have a new Samsung Chromebook 4 to you in time for the holidays.

