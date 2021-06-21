  1. Deals
This Samsung Chromebook is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

By
This Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor.

Walmart’s Deals for Days, a four-day sale designed to rival Amazon Prime Day deals, is also offering discounts on laptops, as well as Chromebooks if you want more affordable options. For example, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is available at $40 off, bringing its price down to just $159 from its original price of $199 in the unofficial Walmart Prime Day sale.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is equipped with an 11.6-inch HD display and powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. It also comes with a 32GB eMMC for storage, military-grade durability that will withstand bumps and drops, 12.5 hours of battery life so you can work while on the go, and lightning-fast connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi so you won’t have a problem downloading files or streaming content.

If the Samsung Chromebook 4’s specifications seem lacking compared to traditional laptops, that’s because it isn’t one. Powered by Chrome OS, which is a reworked version of Google’s Chrome browser to function as an operating system, Chromebooks utilize web-based apps instead of software that needs to be installed. This translates to low overhead, for quick startup and snappy performance even with low-end hardware. For students and professionals who only need the basic functions of a laptop, Chromebooks are a smart and affordable choice.

Chromebooks offer various advantages over traditional laptops, and if you’re willing to give them a try, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a solid choice. Walmart is selling the Chrome OS-powered machine with a $40 discount for Deals for Days, lowering its price to an even more affordable $159 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear if the offer will last through the four-day sale though, so if you want to acquire the Samsung Chromebook 4 for even cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Chromebook deals

If you’re not sold on the Samsung Chromebook 4 but you’re interested in the Chrome OS-powered laptops, take a look at the best Prime Day Chromebook deals that are available from Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$300 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$310 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$336 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$370 $550
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Buy at Amazon
