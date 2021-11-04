This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.

The Samsung Chromebook on offer right now provides you with just what you need from a Chromebook. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of SSD storage, plus an 11.6-inch display. Unlike even some of the best Chromebooks, it also offers military-grade durability so you’re fine to toss it into your bag between classes with this Samsung Chromebook capable of handling all kinds of bumps or drops. Despite its slim and sleek design, it also comes with a full-sized keyboard and trackpad so you’ll be able to type comfortably without any issue.

Thanks to how Chromebooks work, you can use this Samsung Chromebook on the move, storing all your files on the cloud and using Google apps to get stuff done. It even has Google Assistant support so you can speak to it to issue commands and instructions. A battery life of over 12 hours means it’s good to go all day long, too, so you don’t have to worry about finding a power source too often.

Looking super stylish with its platinum shell, the Samsung Chromebook is normally priced at $285 but right now, you can snag it from Walmart for just $87. At this ridiculously low price, we really can’t see stock sticking around for long. If you’re looking for a new Chromebook, you really don’t want to miss out on such a bargain. Grab it now while you still can.

If you’ve missed out on this amazing Samsung Chromebook deal, we also have plenty of the other Black Friday Chromebook deals neatly rounded up for you. Alternatively, if you’re not sure if a Chromebook is for you, there’s always the Black Friday laptop deals for something Windows or MacOS based, too.

