Slowly but surely, Chromebooks have secured a solid reputation in the laptop industry. They fit those who often used their laptops for internet browsing, watching Netflix series, and drafting emails. If you’re thinking of acquiring a quality laptop for less than $500, now is your chance as Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 from $550 down to only $399. Enjoy huge savings as much as $151 so order now while stocks last.

Samsung Chromebooks are designed to work perfectly with Google’s software and services. If you are using Google Docs, Google Drive, and Gmail fairly often, this portable laptop will suit your daily needs. You can carry it anywhere with you and perform more even when on the go since this laptop weighs less than three pounds.

Now sporting its 12.2-inch touchscreen with 1,900 x 1,200-pixel resolution, this display is a notable downgrade from its first-generation model, which flaunts a 12.3-inch panel with 2,400 x 1,600-pixel resolution. Even so, it’s still a much better screen for most users compared to other laptops in this price range.

Samsung greatly improved the Chromebook V2 by adding a rear secondary camera in its arsenal. Its front-facing camera shoots only at 1-megapixel, but the rear camera has a 13-megapixel F1.9 lens with autofocus-capturing power. It is positioned on the keyboard deck, enabling you to take pictures by rotating the hinge to convert the Chromebook Plus V2 into a tablet. You can also transform it into a sketchpad using the built-in pen that doesn’t need charging.

The Chromebook Plus V2 is powered by Intel Celeron with an Intel HD Graphics 615 co-processor, which gives it an increase in performance. It is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash memory for a boost in processing power and additional storage. In terms of connectivity, this Chromebook has two USB-C ports, a single USB 3.0 outlet, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card slot for up to 400GB of backup storage.

Get the most out of Google and order the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 today. You can snag it now for only $399 instead of $550, as Amazon has dropped its price by a whopping $151. This is a fantastic deal you shouldn’t miss out on.

Looking for other great stuff? Check out more Chromebook deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations