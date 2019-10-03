Amazon lets you save as much as $290 on these Samsung Chromebooks

A Chromebook is great as a secondary work laptop or something to keep at home for the kids to use. The Chrome OS is relatively lightweight, but that doesn’t mean you can’t multitask with these Windows or MacBook alternatives. In fact, over the years Google has updated the operating system so that you can now use these nifty devices for light photo and video editing, besides their usual purposes of web browsing, emailing, and video streaming. It may come as a surprise to you, but South Korean tech giant Samsung manufactures Chromebooks alongside its usual smartphones and TVs. And you’re in luck because three if its bestsellers are available on Amazon at incredible discounted prices: The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, Samsung Chromebook 2, and Samsung Chromebook 3. Save as much as $290 on these Chromebooks.

SAMSUNG CHROMEBOOK PLUS V2 – $391

First on our list is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2. It boasts a sturdy metal and plastic chassis that’s compact and lightweight, making it perfect for travelers. It has a hinge design that rotates 360 degrees so you can use it as a tablet. Together with the built-in stylus, you can use this Chromebook as a digital sketchbook for drawing, designing, editing, and more.

Chromebooks are most often equipped with a webcam, but Samsung took things further and placed a secondary rear camera on the Chromebook Plus V2. The 13-megapixel lens is capable of autofocus and can take gorgeous, crisp photographs when used in tablet mode. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor that’s backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable memory, this Chromebook runs smoothly when binge-watching Netflix, surfing the web, and writing emails. Lastly, since the Celeron processor and Chrome OS aren’t exactly power hogs, the Chromebook Plus V2 can easily last an entire day under normal usage.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 normally retails for $550, but with Amazon’s incredible $150 discount, you can get yours for $391. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and it gets approved, you’ll get an additional $50 off, bringing the price down to $341.

SAMSUNG CHROMEBOOK 3 – $227

Something a little less pricey is the Samsung Chromebook 3, which you can get on Amazon for $226 – that’s $53 off its usual price of $280. The Chromebook 3 is a great little laptop. It boasts nearly 10 hours of battery life and comes with 4GB of RAM. The screen is a notable upgrade from the Chromebook 2 (see below). The 11.6-inch display is luminous and stunningly vibrant and puts other budget laptops to shame. The chassis is made of smooth plastic that feels classy and well-made.

This Chromebook also runs with an Intel Celeron processor which works well for web surfing and word processing. Its drawbacks include the muddy sounding speakers and awkward key placements. The backspace key is literally right below the power key so that you’re just a press away from accidentally shutting it down. But for the irresistible price of $226, the Chromebook 3 is practically a steal.

SAMSUNG CHROMEBOOK 2 – $208

The most budget-friendly on this list is the Samsung Chromebook 2, which normally costs $500. But with Amazon’s stupendous $290 discount, you can get it for just $209. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, reducing the cost to an insanely low $159.

This ultra-portable 11.6- inch Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and equipped with 4GB of system memory. It’s housed in a metal-reinforced body that provides protection from accidental slips and falls.

Performance-wise, the Samsung Chromebook 2 does a respectable job despite its compact form. Running multiple tabs doesn’t cause it to lag (which can be attributed to the extremely efficient Chrome OS) and it can be operated for up to nine hours straight. The keyboard is comfortable to use, and the touchpad is flawlessly responsive. Its LED screen leaves a lot to be desired though. The screen is awash with blue-tinted colors, and text appears blurry on the edges. Still, for only $208, the Samsung Chromebook 2 is a more than adequate budget laptop.

