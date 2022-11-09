Walmart has started its Walmart Black Friday Sale, letting shoppers beat the rush and get the products they want the most at Black Friday prices. Today’s contender is the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV, which has a typical price of $1,499 but a sale price of just $998. That’s over $500 in savings delivered to you for starting your Black Friday shopping now.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV

The Samsung TU7000 4K TV is the perfect TV for the cinema aficionado in your home, as it will illuminate every detail on its 85-inch screen. As an HDR TV from Samsung that provides 4K ultra-high definition resolution and a whole lot more, expect even the darkest of scenes to pop to life with full visual range. It uses crystal processor 4K tech to upscale everything, even older movies, to 4K while using PurColor tech to subtly adjust colors to be just right.

Plus this is a smart TV, powered by TizenOS, that gives full access to the Samsung Web Browser and other apps to accentuate your experience. The provided smart OneRemote has buttons for directly interacting with Netflix, Prime Video, and Samsung TV Plus. The Samsung TU7000 4K TV also supports your other favorite streaming services, such as HBO NOW, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Even enjoy music through Spotify with your TV’s sound system. While gaming, the Samsung TU7000 4K TV will go into Auto Game Mode, which reduces input lag and reduces motion blur. Oh, and if you’re excited about using these features, please do note that you can connect the TV directly to your router via ethernet, so there won’t be slow Wi-Fi loading times.

If you’re not into this deal, be sure to check out our other favorites for best Black Friday TV deals. However, if you can see the value and want to buy the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV then, once again, you’re in luck. The Black Friday savings associated with this TV will net you just over $500 in savings as the $1,499 TV is now down to just $998. Get it while it lasts!

