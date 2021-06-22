  1. Deals
Act fast because this 70-inch 4K TV deal is probably a mistake

By

Just when you thought all the best Prime Day deals had already landed — and been snapped up — along comes another amazing one you can’t afford to miss. If you’re in the market for a new TV, check out the out-of-this-world deal at Best Buy on a 70-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, now $700, saving you $50. You don’t find a deal like this every day, so we’d recommend moving fast before stock is limited or the deal sells out completely.

Whether you’re looking for a new TV to binge through the best shows on Netflix, or you just want to be ready for when The Witcher season 2 finally drops, the 70-inch Samsung Class 7 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is an excellent buy. Its huge 70-inch screen offers an immersive experience that feels just like you’re at the theater — but with a comfier couch and snacks on hand — while 4K UHD ensures sharp details and realistic colors. This TV has an LED display for excellent brightness and color saturation, with a direct-lit backlight that makes it ideal for use in any room in the home, with high contrast and bright colors. Its Crystal processor ensures outstanding picture quality, and there’s dynamic adaptive sound so your favorite movies and shows sound as good as they look.

This is a smart-capable TV powered by Tizen, which means it connects directly to your Wi-Fi, with built-in voice control and access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. You can also set and schedule recordings and connect to other compatible devices around your home. The OneRemote FunctionEasily feature makes it simple to auto-detect and control compatible connected devices, too. If you’re after a new TV that will blow your socks off — one that makes everything you watch look absolutely stunning — then this is the TV for you.

Normally $750, you can get $50 off this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV right now at Best Buy, picking it up for just $700. Deals like this don’t come around that often, so snap it up before it sells out!

