If you’re planning to purchase a vacuum stick, but you want an alternative to Dyson’s products, you should check out this Samsung cordless vacuum Black Friday deal that’s available for an $80 discount, bringing its price down to just $249. Every year, Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals are always among the best Black Friday deals in terms of popularity, but the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum aims to challenge the popular brand.

Buy Now

Today’s best Samsung cordless vacuum Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Easy to maneuver

Tools add to vacuum’s capabilities

Five-layer filtration system

Large dust bin

Like the best vacuums, cleaning your home is easy with the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum, which weighs just 6 pounds, so it’s effortless to maneuver around every corner of each room and underneath furniture. The vacuum also comes with tools that let you extract fine dust and pet hair from furniture and rugs, pick up dirt from surfaces gently but effectively, and access tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas. It’s capable of cleaning all types of surfaces, while its Jet Cyclone technology prevents dirt and debris from building up on the filter and causing clogs.

You’ll breathe cleaner air through the five-layer filtration system of the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum, which captures pet dander, pollen, and other allergens, while its digital inverter motor offers high performance while also maximizing battery power. The vacuum can run for 40 minutes on a single charge, and you can swap its removable battery to continue cleaning or recharge the depleted battery by hanging it on its mount. Its dust bin has a capacity of 0.8 liters, so you won’t have to empty it often, though whenever you need to, it’s easy to clean as it’s fully washable.

For a worthy challenger to Dyson’s vacuums, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum. It’s an even better option because of Samsung’s $80 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $249, compared to its original price of $329. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum.

Buy Now

When does this Samsung cordless vacuum Black Friday deal end?

Since there’s no exact end date on Samsung’s website, there’s no sure way to know when this deal ends. However, Samsung is offering this cordless vacuum specifically as a Black Friday deal, so there’s a good chance that it’s not meant to last into the weekend. Even if it is, there’s a good chance that a limited number of vacuums are available for this special deal, so it could stock out as early as today. We’ve seen popular home appliances like vacuum cleaners fly off the shelves during Black Friday, so there’s no reason why this year would be different. In fact, demand might be even higher this year.

If this sounds like the perfect cordless vacuum cleaner for you, we strongly recommend picking it up as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the higher the chances are that this deal will expire before you’re even able to check out your cart. If you spot a better deal on a cordless vacuum later in the day, you can always cancel your order without worries. However, if you don’t take advantage of this deal before it expires, you might miss out on your chance to get this powerful vacuum for a huge discount. Start keeping your house squeaky clean by getting this Samsung cordless vacuum Black Friday deal today.

Should you shop this Samsung cordless vacuum Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Are you considering waiting until Cyber Monday to pick up this Samsung cordless vacuum in the hopes that the price will be lower? You shouldn’t. Cyber Monday typically has the same deals that Black Friday has. However, nothing you see on Black Friday is guaranteed to be in stock by Monday the following week. With the high demand for powerful home appliances this year, this could be your last chance to land this fantastic deal.

Think about it this way: if you end up finding a better deal on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your order or return the item without being too much trouble. There’s not a lot of risk to taking advantage of this incredible offer right now. If you’re looking to keep a clean house over the holidays, you can’t afford to miss this amazing Samsung cordless vacuum Black Friday deal. Get it now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations