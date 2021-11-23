  1. Deals
Forget Dyson: This Samsung cordless vacuum is only $249 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re planning to purchase a vacuum stick but you want an alternative to Dyson’s products, you should check out this Samsung cordless vacuum Black Friday deal. Every year, Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals are always among the best Black Friday deals in terms of popularity, but the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum aims to challenge the popular brand. It will likely attract shoppers with Samsung’s $80 discount, which brings the cleaning device’s price down to just $249 from its original price of $329.

Today’s best Samsung cordless vacuum Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

  • Easy to maneuver
  • Tools add to vacuum’s capabilities
  • Five-layer filtration system
  • Large dust bin

Like the best vacuums, cleaning your home is easy with the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum, which weighs just 6 pounds, so it’s effortless to maneuver around every corner of each room and underneath furniture. The vacuum also comes with tools that let you extract fine dust and pet hair from furniture and rugs, pick up dirt from surfaces gently but effectively, and access tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas. It’s capable of cleaning all types of surfaces, while its Jet Cyclone technology prevents dirt and debris from building up on the filter and causing clogs.

You’ll breathe cleaner air through the five-layer filtration system of the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum, which captures pet dander, pollen, and other allergens, while its digital inverter motor offers high performance while also maximizing battery power. The vacuum can run for 40 minutes on a single charge, and you can swap its removable battery to continue cleaning or recharge the depleted battery by hanging it on its mount. Its dust bin has a capacity of 0.8 liters, so you won’t have to empty it often, though whenever you need to, it’s easy to clean as it’s fully washable.

For a worthy challenger to Dyson’s vacuums, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum. It’s an even better option because of Samsung’s $80 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $249, compared to its original price of $329. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum.

