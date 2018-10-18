Digital Trends
Deals

Time for a new TV? Grab the 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV for $598

Lucas Coll
By
samsung curved 4K TV

Television technology has changed rapidly even in just the past few years, as 4K resolution has become the new standard and more TVs are being made with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity to support streaming. When it’s time to upgrade, you definitely want to pick a good 4K HDR TV to enjoy the latest HD content, but you can enhance your experience even further by choosing a curved design.

Curved TVs like this 55-inch television from Samsung can make your viewing experience more immersive, and now, you can score one for a deep discount from Walmart that brings the price down to just $598 for a limited time. This makes the 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV one of the best choices for a mid-size television that rings in at less than $600 while this deal lasts.

Along with its crisp Ultra HD resolution, the Samsung Curved 4K smart TV has a refresh rate of 120hz – a clear upgrade over TVs with a standard 60hz refresh rate). This, combined with Samsung’s Motion Rate 120 technology, provides a smoother picture and mitigates annoying screen-tearing during fast-paced action scenes in movies and games.

As a smart TV, this model also features Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you ditch your Roku or other external streaming device. Compatibility with all of the popular streaming apps and premium channels, from Netflix and Hulu to HBO Go and beyond, means you can access your favorite content right from Samsung’s built-in Universal Guide interface. You can also sync the TV with your smartphone via the Samsung SmartThings app to control playback and share mobile content with the TV (a standard remote control is included as well).

The 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV normally goes for $1,000. That isn’t a terrible price for a brand-name 4K smart TV, especially one with a unique curved design, but a grand is still a grand. Thankfully, Walmart currently has this television on sale for just $598 – a nice 40-percent discount – saving you $402, so if it’s time to upgrade and you want to experience the immersion of a curved TV, then consider jumping on this deal before it’s gone.

Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find 4K TV deals and more tech discounts on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less
Up Next

The best tech gifts under $50
how to clean your lcd or plasma tv version 1390384840 glove
Home Theater

How to make your TV squeaky clean for not much green

Not sure how to clean the LCD, OLED, or plasma display that's the cornerstone of your living room? You don't need to buy expensive cleaning solutions to clean your TV -- we'll teach you how to do it with simple household items.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tv calibration 101 how to tune up your new calibrate
Home Theater

TV calibration 101: Here's how to tune up the picture on your new TV

You’ve got your new TV out of the box, but now what? Our TV picture adjustment guide takes you through the simple steps to get the best picture from your brand-new TV so you can set it and forget it.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kris Wouk
amazon fire hd 10 aluminum kindle 001
Deals

Score 2 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets and custom cases for under $100

For a limited time you can purchase two Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets for only $100, and they are normally priced at $80 each. The tablets are also being sold as a bundle along with two custom case vouchers.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
acer curved gaming monitor predator logo
Deals

The Acer Predator 17 gaming laptop can replace your desktop PC for $999

Gaming laptops have come a long way, and the Acer Predator series is a shining example. The Acer Predator 17 can be yours for just $999 for a short time. With its beefy hardware and 17-inch display, it rivals many custom-build desktop PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smart home automation for beginners nordwood themes 469906 unsplash
Deals

How to create a smart living room for under $250

By being shrewd about which brands and products you invest in, you can quickly and easily turn your house into a home that's “smart,” and that's true even if you’re starting from scratch.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Bose QuietComfort 25
Deals

One of the best noise-canceling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 25, is on sale

The Bose QuietComfort 25 rank among the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, but they're not cheap with a sticker price of $200. Now, you can score a pair for just $140 from Rakuten for a limited time, the best deal since Prime…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Deals

Verizon’s buy one, get one offer is the best deal on the new Google Pixel 3

If you need a new smartphone and want the best (without shelling out a grand or more), the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are fantastic options. Verizon's BOGO offer is the best way to score a deal, letting you snag a free phone and save…
Posted By Lucas Coll
philips hue smart home starter kit connected bulb pack 3
Deals

Add color and subtract $50 with this Philips Hue lighting starter kit deal

If you've been on the fence about purchasing smart lightbulbs, Amazon is selling the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for just $100. For a limited time Amazon is also offering a bundle deal of Philips Hue's White and Color…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best accounting software accouting
Deals

The best accounting software for your small business

Small business owners looking for accounting software have a variety of options at their disposal. And this guide will help them find the best solutions, from Quickbooks Online and Freshbooks to AccountEdge and Zoho Books.
Posted By Don Reisinger
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for October 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll