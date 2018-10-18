Share

Television technology has changed rapidly even in just the past few years, as 4K resolution has become the new standard and more TVs are being made with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity to support streaming. When it’s time to upgrade, you definitely want to pick a good 4K HDR TV to enjoy the latest HD content, but you can enhance your experience even further by choosing a curved design.

Curved TVs like this 55-inch television from Samsung can make your viewing experience more immersive, and now, you can score one for a deep discount from Walmart that brings the price down to just $598 for a limited time. This makes the 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV one of the best choices for a mid-size television that rings in at less than $600 while this deal lasts.

Along with its crisp Ultra HD resolution, the Samsung Curved 4K smart TV has a refresh rate of 120hz – a clear upgrade over TVs with a standard 60hz refresh rate). This, combined with Samsung’s Motion Rate 120 technology, provides a smoother picture and mitigates annoying screen-tearing during fast-paced action scenes in movies and games.

As a smart TV, this model also features Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you ditch your Roku or other external streaming device. Compatibility with all of the popular streaming apps and premium channels, from Netflix and Hulu to HBO Go and beyond, means you can access your favorite content right from Samsung’s built-in Universal Guide interface. You can also sync the TV with your smartphone via the Samsung SmartThings app to control playback and share mobile content with the TV (a standard remote control is included as well).

The 55-inch Samsung curved 4K smart TV normally goes for $1,000. That isn’t a terrible price for a brand-name 4K smart TV, especially one with a unique curved design, but a grand is still a grand. Thankfully, Walmart currently has this television on sale for just $598 – a nice 40-percent discount – saving you $402, so if it’s time to upgrade and you want to experience the immersion of a curved TV, then consider jumping on this deal before it’s gone.

