Cyber Monday is here, and you’ll find great deals on all kinds of laptops, iPads, MacBooks, and more. But, with the savings, you might also be looking for a new monitor to hook up these new devices in your home or office. Well, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is cutting prices back on some of the best Samsung monitors — from curved or ultrawide, ultra-slim, gaming and more.

We’ve even found quite a few discounts on Dell Alienware and XPS laptops if you’re looking for something a little more portable

Deals on Curved Monitors

Starting with the curved gaming monitors, you’ll find sweet discounts on the Samsung C27HG70 (33% off at $400) and the Samsung CFG73 (21% off at $300.) The monstrous Samsung 49-inch CRG90 monitor is also discounted at 30% off at $1,050 instead of $1,500.

For these sale prices, you’ll be enjoying quite a lot. Not only are these gaming monitors curved, but the C27HG70, CFG73, and the CRG90 feature QLED panels and AMD Freeync technology. This means for awesome vibrant images as well as fast and responsive times when gaming. We even recently reviewed the CRG90 and found it as one of the best gaming displays we ever used.

Deals on Ultra-Slim Monitors

Now there are the ultra-slim monitors. Amazon’s discounts cover the Samsung SD850 ($330 instead of $400,) the UJ59 ($280 instead of $400,) as well as the Samsung Space monitor in both 27-inch (33% off) as well as 32-inch (75% off) sizes.

With the Samsung SD850, you’re getting a monitor with super slim bezels and about 40% more screen real estate when compared to a traditional 27-inch display. The UJ59, meanwhile, is known for its 4ms response times, and its 3,840 x 2,160 4K resolution for gaming. Finally, the Samsung Space Monitor is one of our recent favorites, as we found its near bezel-less profile and hinge design saves your desk from cluttered cables.

Deals Gaming and Desktop Monitors

Capping things off, there’s a nice set of Amazon discounts on some gaming or desktop monitors for under $300. The Samsung C27F398 27-inch monitor is one of these (32% off at $150,) as well as the Samsung 28-inch UE570 (29% off at $250.) Also included is the Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA curved monitor for just $120.

With these monitors, you’re getting some premium features, but on a budget price. That includes stylish design elements like metallic finishes, sleek stands, as well as fast 4ms or 1ms responsive times, depending on which display you buy.

