This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar bundle is $150 off today

Lucas Coll
By
The Samsung HW-Q750B ZA soundbar with subwoofer.

Hunting around for soundbar deals to take your home theater setup to the next level? If so, this Samsung HW-Q750B/ZA soundbar bundle may be just what you’re looking for. This advanced audio system combines a powerful soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers to deliver an immersive, high-quality listening experience that’s perfect for streaming binges, movie nights, gaming, and more. It also happens to be on sale right now from Best Buy for $150 off, letting you grab this high-value soundbar bundle for just $650, making now the perfect time to buy.

The Samsung HW-Q750B/ZA is a high-quality soundbar that delivers exceptional audio quality, as you’d expect from one of the leading brands in the home theater space. One of the standout features of the HW-Q750B/ZA is its ability to produce rich, room-filling sound thanks to its 5.1.2-channel configuration and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X output standards. This means that the soundbar is capable of producing a surround sound experience that feels more lifelike and three-dimensional, making it perfect for home movie nights or immersive gaming sessions.

In addition to its impressive sound capabilities, the Samsung HW-Q750B/ZA soundbar also comes with a number of convenient features that make it easy to use and integrate into your wider home entertainment setup. It has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to easily stream music from your phone or other devices, and it can also be synced with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant devices. If you have something like an Amazon Echo or Google Nest speaker or smart hub, you can use your voice to adjust the volume or change tracks without having to physically interact with the soundbar or remote.

Along with the soundbar, this bundle includes two rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer, giving you everything you need to enjoy a surround sound experience and deep, punchy bass. The Samsung HW-Q750B/ZA soundbar also boasts a sleek and non-obtrusive design that complements any modern home theater setup. It has a slim and compact form factor that can easily be mounted on a wall or placed on a shelf below your TV, and it has a slick black finish that looks great in any room.

All in all, the Samsung HW-Q750B/ZA soundbar is an excellent choice for anyone who’s looking to upgrade their home audio setup and doesn’t want to deal with the expense and hassle of setting up a traditional surround sound speaker system. Its combination of high-quality sound and modern features make it a great value, and right now, Best Buy has it on sale for $650. That’s a $150 discount on its usual $800 price.

