  1. Deals

Hurry! Save $40 with this Samsung microSD deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 256GB version of the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC memory card, with UHS Speed Class 3.

If you want extra storage space to go along with your purchase from desktop computer deals, you should be looking for SSD deals, but if you need additional capacity for smartphones and other mobile devices, then you’ll want to buy a microSD card. One of the leading brands for microSD cards is Samsung, so you shouldn’t pass up on Crutchfield’s discount for the 256GB version of the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC. The retailer has slashed the price of the memory card by $40, making it more affordable at just $60 compared to its original price of $100.

Buy Now

SDXC, which stands for Secure Digital Extended Capacity, offers larger capacities than SDHC, which stands for Secure Digital High Capacity, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to choose the best microSD cards. However, not only does this version of the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC provide 256GB of extra storage, it also comes with a UHS Speed Class 3 rating, with data transfer speeds of 100 Mbps for reading and 90 Mbps for writing. If you’re planning to buy a memory card for your Nintendo Switch, the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC is fast enough, as our guide on how to choose a microSD card for the Nintendo Switch recommends at least a UHS Speed Class 1 rating and a transfer speed of between 60 Mbps and 95 Mbps.

Your data is protected with the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC, as the memory card is waterproof, X-ray proof, and magnet-proof. In addition, it can handle temperatures ranging from negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit to 185 degrees Fahrenheit. Every purchase also comes with a full-size SD card adapter, in case you want to use it for devices that require the larger type of memory card.

You will always need more space to fit all your apps, games, photos, videos, and other files in your mobile device, so even if you don’t need the extra storage right now, you should probably take advantage of Crutchfield’s offer for the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC. The 256GB version of the memory card is available from the retailer for just $60, after a $40 discount from its original price of $100. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time. Get the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC with 256GB capacity for nearly half its usual price by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This voice controlled robot vacuum is 20% OFF today

The black version of Costway's voice-controlled, self-charging robot vacuum clearer, shown with its app.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE render in purple.

The best washing machines for 2022

The LG WT7300CW washer with dryer.

The best keyboard wrist rest in 2022

best keyboard wrist rests option rest logitech

How to use VLOOKUP in Excel

An Excel employee database.

How to use AirPlay to stream or mirror your screen

iPhone and a MacBook on a desk.

Save $50 on the GoPro Hero 10 action camera today

The GoPro Hero 10 placed in a rugged situation.

Fitbit Versa 3 just got a massive price cut in the latest REI sale

A Fitbit Versa 3 displaying its menu while on a man's wrist.

Get this powerful Dell laptop for only $245 today

best laptop deals dell inspiron 15 7000 01

The best Xbox One games to play right now

Master Chief holds a battle rifle in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (April 2022)

Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in a courtroom scene from The Girl From Plainville.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (April 2022)

Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (April 2022)

J.K. Simmons standing outside on the phone in a scene from Counterpart.