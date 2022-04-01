Hurry! Save $40 with this Samsung microSD deal

If you want extra storage space to go along with your purchase from desktop computer deals, you should be looking for SSD deals, but if you need additional capacity for smartphones and other mobile devices, then you’ll want to buy a microSD card. One of the leading brands for microSD cards is Samsung, so you shouldn’t pass up on Crutchfield’s discount for the 256GB version of the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC. The retailer has slashed the price of the memory card by $40, making it more affordable at just $60 compared to its original price of $100.

Buy Now

SDXC, which stands for Secure Digital Extended Capacity, offers larger capacities than SDHC, which stands for Secure Digital High Capacity, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to choose the best microSD cards. However, not only does this version of the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC provide 256GB of extra storage, it also comes with a UHS Speed Class 3 rating, with data transfer speeds of 100 Mbps for reading and 90 Mbps for writing. If you’re planning to buy a memory card for your Nintendo Switch, the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC is fast enough, as our guide on how to choose a microSD card for the Nintendo Switch recommends at least a UHS Speed Class 1 rating and a transfer speed of between 60 Mbps and 95 Mbps.

Your data is protected with the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC, as the memory card is waterproof, X-ray proof, and magnet-proof. In addition, it can handle temperatures ranging from negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit to 185 degrees Fahrenheit. Every purchase also comes with a full-size SD card adapter, in case you want to use it for devices that require the larger type of memory card.

You will always need more space to fit all your apps, games, photos, videos, and other files in your mobile device, so even if you don’t need the extra storage right now, you should probably take advantage of Crutchfield’s offer for the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC. The 256GB version of the memory card is available from the retailer for just $60, after a $40 discount from its original price of $100. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time. Get the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC with 256GB capacity for nearly half its usual price by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations