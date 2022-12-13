Grabbed yourself a Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday sales but don’t have enough storage for all your new games? Or maybe you want to expand your phone storage without breaking the budget? We’ve got one of the best deals around right here on a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD card and adapter. You can grab this deal today for $60, saving $40 off the usual $100 price. That’s a huge saving you could put towards games, apps, or whatever else you fancy! With no guarantees this deal will be around tomorrow, we’d recommend shopping now in order to make sure you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD card

The Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD card is one of the best microSD cards money can buy. It comes with an adapter, so you can use it in any device with a regular SD card slot (like your laptop). It’s an excellent choice for the Nintendo Switch, with 512GB of onboard storage and superfast U3 class 10-rated 130MB/s transfer speeds. That means you can store all the best Nintendo Switch games on your device and access them quickly — even huge games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

If you’re using this microSD card in your phone or tablet, you’ll be pleased to hear it ensures 4K video stays sharp with V30 and UHS-1 interface, plus an A2 rating that means it can open apps and process tasks quickly. It’s also an excellent choice for those who are always on the go as it’s water-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, magnet-proof, drop-proof, and wearout-proof. Phew! It’s able to withstand up to 72 hours in seawater and drops from up to 5 meters (16.4 feet), with operating temperatures of -25C to 85C. That means it’s the perfect microSD card for outdoor adventures, whether you’re using it in your camera, drone, or phone.

You can save 40% on this Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD card and adapter today, taking it home for just $60 — a $40 saving off the regular $100 price. Deals this great don’t come around often, so if you want to dive into all the excellent new games hitting the Nintendo Switch over the festive season, snap this up today!

