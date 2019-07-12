Share

The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and we have already seen a lot of great deals for Samsung and Apple smartphones. If you have been planning to upgrade to a more current phone, now is a great time. Complete your shopping experience by also buying the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand. This premium mobile accessory is on sale at only $40 days before the retail event officially starts on July 15.

Get the black Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand on Amazon today for a 33% price slash from its usual $60. This deal happens in the midst of one of the year’s most anticipated retail events. Order yours now while stock is on hand.

The Fast Charge stand offers great value for your money because it can be used with any Qi-compatible mobile device. Even though it is a Samsung product, it will still charge an Apple iPhone XR but maybe not as efficiently as it charges a Samsung Galaxy S10e or Note 9. Fast charging is only available on later models of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series.

Answer messages or enjoy watching your favorite shows even when your smartphone is docked on your Samsung Fast Charge. This wireless charger has a dual-coil design which allows you to charge in portrait or landscape mode. Since it has a built-in cooling system, you can rest easy knowing that both your device and your charger will stay cool while in use.

We understand that you want to protect your newly purchased smartphone with a case. Some user reviews reported that wireless charging with the Samsung Fast Charge still works even with the protective casing on. However, a few also said that they need to remove their phones’ cases to charge.

Order the black Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand from Amazon now at a discounted price of $40. With the savings you get from any Prime Day smartphone deal, getting this wireless charger can easily be justified as a smart purchase.

We expect Prime Day deals to continue popping up as we approach the event’s official start. Watch out for discounts on smart home products, 4K TVs, headphones, and other tech stuff. Check our curated deals page daily to stay up to date with the latest tech news and price cuts.

