Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Drake Hawkins
By
samsung fast charge wireless charging stand amazon prime day deal qi certified

The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and we have already seen a lot of great deals for Samsung and Apple smartphones. If you have been planning to upgrade to a more current phone, now is a great time. Complete your shopping experience by also buying the Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand. This premium mobile accessory is on sale at only $40 days before the retail event officially starts on July 15.

Get the black Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand on Amazon today for a 33% price slash from its usual $60. This deal happens in the midst of one of the year’s most anticipated retail events. Order yours now while stock is on hand.

The Fast Charge stand offers great value for your money because it can be used with any Qi-compatible mobile device. Even though it is a Samsung product, it will still charge an Apple iPhone XR but maybe not as efficiently as it charges a Samsung Galaxy S10e or Note 9. Fast charging is only available on later models of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series.

Answer messages or enjoy watching your favorite shows even when your smartphone is docked on your Samsung Fast Charge. This wireless charger has a dual-coil design which allows you to charge in portrait or landscape mode. Since it has a built-in cooling system, you can rest easy knowing that both your device and your charger will stay cool while in use.

We understand that you want to protect your newly purchased smartphone with a case. Some user reviews reported that wireless charging with the Samsung Fast Charge still works even with the protective casing on. However, a few also said that they need to remove their phones’ cases to charge.

Order the black Samsung Qi-Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand from Amazon now at a discounted price of $40. With the savings you get from any Prime Day smartphone deal, getting this wireless charger can easily be justified as a smart purchase.

We expect Prime Day deals to continue popping up as we approach the event’s official start. Watch out for discounts on smart home products, 4K TVs, headphones, and other tech stuff. Check our curated deals page daily to stay up to date with the latest tech news and price cuts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals and a preview of July 15 discounts
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day 2019 preview with $15 Fire TV Stick, $50 Echo, and more

The Prime Day 2019 start date is still July 15, but Amazon has dropped a rather impressive preview of the deals to come. Better yet, the retail giant has also announced that you will be able to shop some select deals on devices as early as…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: Early iPad, MacBook, and AirPods discounts

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

Amazon shaves up to $135 off the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in time for Prime Day

Amazon cuts a deal on two Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones that slashes its list price of $900 by up to 13%. You can now get it in prism green for $785 or prism black for $780.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
JBL Charge 3 bluetooth speaker
Deals

JBL Charge 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker now 40% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day may still be a few days away, but there are already plenty of deals to be found on electronics all across Amazon, including that perfect summer speaker, like the JBL Charge 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, now just $90.
Posted By William Hank
playstation vr 2017 review headset and controllers
Gaming

Level up your PlayStation experience with the best PS4 accessories

The PlayStation 4 is a fantastic game console, and you can make it even better by purchasing optional accessories. These are the best PS4 accessories, including headsets, stands, and carrying cases.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

This Samsung UHD Series 7 Smart 4K TV gets a price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is an excellent midrange 4K TV with incredible picture quality and smart functionalities. Take advantage of this pre-Prime Day deal and get it for only $498 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
fossil q venture hr touchscreen
Deals

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Deal saves you $76 off Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR smartwatch

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 hype is peaking with the release of early deals. One of these is the 28% discount on the Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Smartwatch. Check it out to save on a classy smartwatch.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 13
Deals

Amazon drops a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks on July 15, but Amazon is now offering a $33 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inches Wi-Fi tablet. Get your own today for a great price of only $167 from its original price of $200.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung chromebook pro review mem2
Deals

Samsung and Lenovo Chromebooks get some sneaky pre-Prime Day discounts 

Chromebooks have slowly but surely become a big part of the affordable laptop market.Now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung Pro Chromebook has been discounted down to just $467, and the Lenovo Chromebook C330 is now just $250.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy s9 review
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you're looking for a deal on a high-end smartphone with a headphone jack, then your search might as well be over with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Amazon shaved $100 off its list price of $600 and is currently selling under $500.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung galaxy a20 a50 a70 us release news
Deals

Amazon Drops prices on Samsung Galaxy smartphones before Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a sub-flagship range of smartphones that sits right below the prestigious S series. Get both quality design and performance as the A10 and A20 had their prices slashed on Amazon by up to 23%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin dash cam 55 001
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal dishes 15% discount on the Garmin Dash Cam 55

Amazon Prime Day 2019 promises great discounts on lots of items. Aside from the usual gadgets and appliances, deals for the Garmin Dash Cam 55 and other automotive tech products are also popping up.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Deals

Early Prime Day deals: AirPods, 4K TVs, Instant Pot, and Xbox One discounts

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Best Prime Day TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Samsung, Vizio, and LG early discounts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson