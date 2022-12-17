Samsung’s 50-inch Frame TV is $400 off today

If you didn’t take advantage of any Samsung TV deals during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, worry not because Samsung has got and end-of-the-year deal on The Frame Smart TV to make up for it. Originally priced at $1,300, today is your chance to bring home a stunning 50-inch Frame TV for only $900, saving you an impressive $400. Arguably one of the sleekest and chicest televisions on the market, The Frame is the one smart TV that has the potential to completely transform your home decor as much as your home theater.

Why You Should Buy Samsung’s The Frame Smart TV

Samsung’s The Frame Smart TV is a television that is truly unlike any other. The 50-inch OLED screen is designed to be a television when you want to be entertained and a piece of artwork when you’re not watching. When The Frame is in Art Mode, you can enjoy all of the pieces contained in The Frame’s library, including The Frame Louvre artwork, or use The Frame to showcase any of your personal photos. Samsung’s The Frame TV hangs flush against the wall with minimal cables, so it looks like an actual picture frame. For those who hate the look of a television in their living space, The Frame TV is Samsung’s foolproof solution. The Frame also offers you the choice of customizable bezels, so you can ensure that your Frame matches the rest of your home decor.

Not only is Samsung’s The Frame TV aesthetically pleasing, but it’s also a brilliantly made smart TV. Its anti-reflection and matte display help to reduce distractions and glare, and it offers 100% color volume that stays true and accurate, even in the brightest of scenes. Because Samsung’s The Frame display is so sophisticated, all of the artwork you showcase in Art Mode will look good at all times of the day in all levels of light. When you bring one home and connect it to your sound system, you can enjoy all of your favorite content, like Dolby Atmos movies, thanks to this stylish, one-of-a-kind television.

While the 50-inch Frame Smart TV is usually $1,300, right now is your chance to save a massive $400 and hang one up in your living room or home theater for only $900. Only The Frame has the ability to double as a stunning piece of artwork when its standard television functions aren’t in use, so this TV is truly one-of-a-kind. There’s no telling when this incredible deal will disappear, so be sure to add one to your cart before it’s gone for good.

