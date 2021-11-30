If you’re after a TV that doubles as a piece of art, then you won’t want to miss this last-minute Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday deal, which is seeing reductions of up to $800 on all sizes of the Frame TV, from 43- to 75-inch. There are a ton of great Cyber Monday TV deals this year, making now a great time to splurge on a luxurious new TV for your home theater set-up. And if you want a TV that offers crystal-clear resolution, QLED, and smart features like easy streaming — all wrapped up in a package that blends in perfectly with your living space — then you ought to check out the Frame. This is one of the best remaining Cyber Monday deals available now, so don’t forget to check out what discounts are available on everything from laptops to appliances before they expire.

Today’s best Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

TV that doubles as a piece of art

No-gap wall mount looks sleek

High quality QLED display

Easily stream from your favorite services

Right now, Samsung is offering big discounts on its hugely popular Frame TV, in sizes from 32 inches all the way up to 85 inches and with savings of up to $1,000.

Samsung is one of the most popular manufacturers when it comes to TVs, and the Samsung Frame TV is one of the most popular TVs on the market among design and home interior enthusiasts. Thanks to its sleek look and no-gap wall mount, the TV blends seamlessly into any setting. When not in use, The Frame can be used to display art, and you can tweak the brightness and color settings as well as change the art displayed to make it fit in with your décor scheme at home. That makes this TV the perfect compromise for those who want a large TV that will display beautiful, high-quality images, but which will also camouflage itself when not in use.

When you do use the TV, you won’t be disappointed, thanks to a gorgeous QLED display. Quantum Dot Technology allows for bright, vibrant colors without washing out, while the Quantum Processor can optimize pictures and sound for an even crisper look. The resolution of each TV also varies depending on the size you choose, with the 32-inch The Frame TV boasting Full HD (1080p) resolution while the other sizes all have 4K resolution.

The Samsung Frame TV is also a smart TV, making it easy to stream TV shows and movies from all your favorite services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Amazon Alexa is built-in, and you can enjoy hands-free voice control using the TV remote. If you’re planning on gaming on the latest next-gen consoles, we’d recommend opting for the 55-inch to 85-inch models, which all feature a 120Hz refresh rate that’s great for playing even the most graphically demanding games without stuttering or tearing.

