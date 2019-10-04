

Samsung’s Frame TV elicits either a “love it” or “hate it” reaction from most, but you can’t fault the electronics manufacturer for attempting to think out of the box with so many options out there. Sure, you could use the legs and place the TV on your entertainment center, but this looks way better up on the wall like a piece of expensive art.

The thin profile of this QLED 4K TV allows it to be hung just like a picture. It looks like one, too, due to a customizable outer bezel and a white border around the QLED display itself akin to a picture frame. Screen sizes from 49 inches up to as large as 65 inches are available, and an included mount allows you to mount it flush with the wall just like a painting. Amazon offers expert mounting for an additional $100 in case you don’t trust yourself (we’d recommend it for the best results, and the least risk of you damaging your expensive new TV).

The display is based on Samsung’s QLED technology, which employs quantum dots to produce the picture. Samsung claims that the display can reproduce up to a billion colors, and HDR10+ technology provides deep blacks and bright whites, making this a top-tier set among Samsung’s offerings.

If you’d like to display art on The Frame, Samsung’s Art Store allows you to choose from thousands of photos and paintings from artists from around the world. There is a subscription fee for this service, but we think it’s worth it if the design of The Frame appeals to you.

The 43-inch model currently sells for $798, a significant discount from its $1,300 launch price. The 49-inch is $898, saving you nearly $800, and the 55-inch $1,098, saving you about $900. If you want to go big, step up to the 65-inch model, only $1,598 — which is a $1,200 price break from it’s $2,700 launch price.

Keep in mind as you go larger, you’ll need to ensure your wall can handle the weight. The 65-inch weighs in at just over 50 pounds, so it needs to be mounted correctly.

