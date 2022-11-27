 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday is your excuse to get Samsung’s stylish Frame TV

We’re quickly approaching Cyber Monday, which will likely be the last chance to purchase luxury items that are out of our price ranges for the rest of the year. Samsung’s The Frame TV is definitely a luxury item, but it has some incredible price cuts right now that give you a great excuse to buy one. Every single size of The Frame TV is on sale during Cyber Monday TV deals. Whether you want a small picture-frame-sized one to blend into your living room or a massive 85-inch one to be the centerpiece of your home theater, you’ll be saving tons if you shop Cyber Monday deals.

  • 32-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $550, was $600 —
  • 43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $800, was $1,000 —
  • 50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $900, was $1,300 —
  • 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,000, was $1,500 —
  • 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,600, was $2,000 —
  • 75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $2,000, was $3,000 —
  • 85-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $3,300, was $4,300 —

The Samsung Frame TV is a one-of-a-kind piece of technology. It can blend into a wall as a piece of art just as easily as it can play high-definition movies and shows. When you’re not using The Frame, you can set it to display incredibly realistic art, making it blend in with the décor of the room. It’s so realistic that guests won’t even know it’s a TV until you point it out. There are two big ways Samsung is able to do this: incredible picture quality and a matte finish.

The Samsung Frame TV is a QLED 4K TV, meaning it runs at 2160p and has a quantum dot light panel. The 4K resolution gives you an image so crisp you’ll only notice it’s not a real painting when you’re six inches away from it. Otherwise, it looks breathtakingly real. The QLED panel helps expand the color gamut, so you get a billion different colors. To add to the painting effect, the screen has a matte mode that helps reduce reflections. This way you can’t easily tell it’s a screen when you’re looking at it from a side angle. On top of all these unique features, the Samsung Frame has a powerful processor and a stylish, thick bezel that make it stand out as a work of art.

Every size of The Frame TV is on sale this Cyber Monday, from a $50 discount on the 32-inch version to a $1,000 discount on the 75- and 85-inch versions. This is your excuse to grab one, so don’t wait.

