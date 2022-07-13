 Skip to main content
Forget the S22 and Z Fold 3 — this Samsung’s best Prime Day phone deal

There are several cheap Samsung phones available among the flurry of Prime Day deals, but there’s only one you should buy. The Galaxy A53 may not be the absolute cheapest in the current crop of Samsung phones on offer, but it is the most recently released and that makes a big difference in terms of longevity, an important part of any phone buying decision process.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G leaning against a tree.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

It’s reduced from $449 to $325, a significant enough drop in price to make us do a quick double take. The Galaxy A53 was only released at the beginning of April, so to see any reduction is very welcome, and it follows the Galaxy A52 and A52S, two very popular and reasonably priced Samsung phones. We reviewed it recently and gave it a high 9/10 score, calling it a safe, sensible purchase, and that was at the normal $449 price.

Its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, can be found for about $260 on Amazon at the moment, and although that’s less money upfront, you’re missing out on Samsung’s most recent software support pledge. The Galaxy A52 will get three years of major Android updates, but launched with Android 11 and has already used up one of those upgrades with an update to Android 12. The Galaxy A53 will get four years of major updates, and comes with Android 12 already installed.

The other big advantage of the Galaxy A53 over the cheaper-but-older Galaxy A52 is the fingerprint sensor, which has been vastly improved. It’s fast and reliable, two things that could never be said about the sensor on the Galaxy A52. Otherwise, the hardware is quite similar, with the same 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, four-camera setup on the back, and overall design. The only real difference is the processor, as the Galaxy A53 has an Exynos 1280 instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G in the Galaxy A52. It’s not quite such a strong performer, but it’s fine for everyday use.

It’s easy to get distracted by the very tempting deals for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Prime Day this year, and while both are highly recommended, you should ask yourself what you want from your new phone. If price is more important than complex camera systems or futuristic folding screens, the Galaxy A53 is probably going to be more than enough.

If you’re not quite set on an Exynos-powered Galaxy phone and still have some budget to play with, take a look at the Prime Day deal on the Google Pixel 6. It costs more, but the additional performance is worth it.

