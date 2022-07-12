Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

For a smartphone that will be able to take advantage of 5G networks, you should avail yourself of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. It’s just one of the many Prime Day phone deals that are online, but it’s an eye-catcher with its that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $325 from its original price of $450.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung is always included in lists of the best smartphones because of its top-of-the-line models like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the brand also offers high-quality mid-range options like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. It offers fast performance with the octa-core Exynos 1280 processor and 6GB of RAM, which is enough for demanding tasks like playing Diablo Immortal, and it comes with Android 12 plus Samsung’s One UI 4.1 pre-installed. The smartphone also features an IP67 water-resistance rating, which means it can survive being submerged in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes, while a fingerprint sensor that protects the device against unauthorized users.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 and Google Pixel 6a are often compared with each other as mid-range, Android-powered smartphones. However, you’ll want to take advantage of this Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal because of its slightly larger 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the ability to allocate up to 6GB of onboard storage as virtual RAM, a quad-camera array, an industry-leading Android update pledge, and expandable storage for up to 1TB more through a microSD card. Budding photographers will love experimenting with the Galaxy A53’s cameras, which include a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro camera at the back, plus a 32MP selfie camera at the front. There’s even a built-in photo editing suite that will let you tweak your photos before you share them online.

It’s not as flashy as some of this year’s Prime Day deals, but if you’re planning to buy a new smartphone on a mid-range budget, it will be tough to recommend any offer more than this Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. With decent performance, helpful features, and support for 5G networks, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a must-buy device.

