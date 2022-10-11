Prime Early Access Sale: this 5G Samsung phone is $350

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean that Amazon doesn’t have more great deals on tap. The big Prime Day 2022 happens in July, but now Amazon is offering up a round of deals for the fall in its Prime Early Access sale, dubbed Prime Day October 2022. It’s a fantastic opportunity to pick up some new gadgets before the holiday season kicks into full swing.

If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone that can take advantage of 5G networks, look no further than Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. This one is a real eye-catcher thanks to its $100 discount that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $350 from its original price of $450. It’s also factory-unlocked, so you can use it on your preferred carrier.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung always gets a prominent place among the best smartphones for its top-of-the-line models like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, the brand also offers some excellent mid-range smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The Galaxy A53 offers fast performance with an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor and 6GB of RAM — more than enough for demanding games like Diablo Immortal. It’s ready to go out of the box with Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4.1 and includes a fingerprint sensor to protect against unauthorized users. An IP67 water-resistance rating also means it can survive a drop in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes,

The Samsung Galaxy A53 and Google Pixel 6a are often compared among mid-range, Android-powered smartphones. However, you’ll want to take advantage of this Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal because of its slightly larger 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the ability to allocate up to 6GB of onboard storage as virtual RAM, a quad-camera array, an industry-leading Android update pledge, and expandable storage for up to 1TB more through a microSD card. Budding photographers will love experimenting with the Galaxy A53’s cameras, which include a 64-megapixel (MP) primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro camera at the back, plus a 32MP selfie camera at the front. There’s even a built-in photo editing suite that will let you tweak your photos before you share them online.

It’s not as flashy as some of this year’s other Prime Day deals, but if you’re planning to buy a new smartphone on a mid-range budget, it’s tough to recommend any offer more than this Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. With decent performance, helpful features, and support for 5G networks, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a must-buy device.

