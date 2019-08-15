Deals

Snag this fantastic unlocked Samsung Galaxy A9 for $100 less on Amazon

For the longest time, Samsung has been competing with fellow tech giant Apple in the eternal war of smartphone supremacy. Some might say that Samsung is winning. Not on all fronts of course, but at least when it comes to value for your money and to a certain extent, camera quality. Unlike Apple, Samsung has given the public a wider range of offerings that span from the dirt cheap to the high-end. One of Samsung’s midtier smartphone models is the Galaxy A9, a premium looking phone with lots of nifty features.

You can get a factory unlocked unit of the Samsung Galaxy A9 on Amazon for a huge $103 off, perfect for the traveler who doesn’t want to be encumbered with a single carrier. Get it in Lemonade Blue for $347 instead of $450. To make the deal even sweeter you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the price even lower to $297.

The Galaxy A9 has a lot going on for it. First is how incredible it looks. Its metal frame comes in three gradient colors: Caviar black, bubblegum pink, and lemonade blue.

It measures 162.5 x 77 x 7.8mm, and with the 6.3-inch OLED panel, it’s one of Samsung’s more sizable phones, slightly bigger than the already large Galaxy Note 9. The bezels are narrow and the screen slightly curves around the corners and edges. There’s a finger scanner located at the back, right next to the camera element. The physical buttons including power and volume control are found on the right, while the A.I. button for Samsung’s virtual assistant, Bixby, is on the left.

To set itself apart from other phones, the Galaxy A9 comes with four rear cameras stacked vertically on top of each other — undoubtedly its main draw. The primary 24-megapixel camera is best for low-light conditions. The 8-megapixel camera right below it can capture in 120-degree wide-angle for glorious panoramic shots. There’s the 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera that gathers photographic data which it uses in Samsung’s Live Focus background blur mode. Finally, situated on the low end is a 10-megapixel telephoto lens that provides 2x optical zoom over the primary camera for close-up shots. To top it all off, there’s the front-facing 24-megapixel camera for taking pin-sharp selfies. The images the camera array takes are uniformly beautiful, vibrant, and richly detailed and exceeded our expectations.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 gives premium phone experience for a close-to-premium price. What’s even sweeter is Amazon’s deal that shaves off $103 off the retail price.

