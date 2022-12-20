 Skip to main content
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Book 2 Pro 2-in-1 laptop is $650 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro on a desk with its desktop displayed.

One of the best laptop deals today is ideally suited for anyone who wants a super stylish laptop for less. Samsung has a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 2-in-1 laptop. Normally priced at $1,450, you can buy it for just $800 today. A huge saving of $650, there’s rarely been a better time to buy one. Sure to be a huge hit, we can’t guarantee how long this deal will stick around, so buy it now before you miss out. We’re here to guide you through exactly why you might need it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a delight to use. While Samsung doesn’t manufacture enough laptops to feature in our look at the best laptop brands, don’t see that as a bad thing. Instead, it does a refined selection of seriously sleek options. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro offers an Intel Core i7 processor along with 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch screen. The extra nice thing about the screen is it’s a 2-in-1 AMOLED display so it looks gorgeous while being incredibly versatile. 33% brighter than previous models, it automatically adapts to any lighting environment and looks stunning whether you’re working or streaming shows.

As with all the best 2-in-1 laptops, it has a 360-degree hinge so you can use it as a laptop, tablet or in presentation mode. There’s maximum versatility here. It’s great for creative users who want to sketch out designs as well as type up documents. Speedy to use, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro rivals the very best laptops in how it can enrich your life. Even its webcam is better than most being 1080p and offering auto framing that automatically keeps you in focus at all times. Intelligent noise canceling and Dolby Atmos sound is convenient too. It’s all tied up into a gorgeous-looking laptop that you’ll be proud to take out and about with you.

Ordinarily priced at $1,450, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is enjoying a huge discount at Samsung right now. It’s down to just $800, making it a very affordable proposition for anyone eyeing up a more high-end laptop. The deal won’t stick around forever so if this is the laptop for you, buy it now before you miss out.

