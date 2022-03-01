This touchscreen Samsung Galaxy Book is $300 off today

Narrowing down your options among all the laptop deals that retailers are offering is a daunting task, as there’s simply too many brands and models to choose from. However, if you’re a Samsung fan and you’ve previously taken advantage of Samsung Galaxy deals, you might want to set your sights on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. The touchscreen laptop is available from Best Buy’s 2-in-1 laptop deals for $750, after a $300 discount to its original price of $1,050.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha features a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen with Full HD resolution, for a gorgeous display with incredible brightness, lifelike colors, deep blacks, and high contrast. The QLED display, which is great for streaming content, browsing social media, and working on presentations, makes it one of Digital Trends’ best Samsung laptops, combined with powerful performance from the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. While 8GB is the sweet spot for most users, going with 16GB of RAM is needed if you’re planning to use your new laptop for demanding tasks such as content creation, according to our laptop buying guide.

The best 2-in-1 laptops offer extreme versatility, and that’s also one of the advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. In addition to switching between laptop form, tablet form, and everything in between, the device features S Pen support and cross-device capabilities with enhanced connectivity to anything within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. The laptop is perfect if you’re always on the go with its fast-charging battery that enables up to 17 hours of usage on a single charge, and because it’s lightweight with an ultra-slim design.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha should be under consideration. Best Buy is selling the touchscreen laptop at $300 off, bringing its price down to just $750 from its original price of $1,050. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on the offer. Click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha for this special price.

