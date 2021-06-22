  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro down to lowest-ever price for Prime Day

By

It’s kind of crazy to think that Amazon Prime Day is almost over and there’s only one day left! But the good news is that there are still a ton of Prime Day deals on all kinds of products and devices from air fryers to robotic vacuum cleaners. There is a near-endless stream of computer and laptop deals, too. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your setup.

Today, Amazon has heavily discounted the price of Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro laptop computer, which is a desirable no-frills laptop — at least that’s what Samsung is saying. The price is now $1,150, which means you’re saving $150 off the full price, not including the free shipping and delivery. The deal is for the 512GB model, and you can check out more specs below.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a productivity-focused laptop computer. Inside is an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display offers an incredible visual experience. This also marks the first time that an AMOLED screen made an appearance in Samsung’s Galaxy Book series. In Digital Trends’ Galaxy Book Pro hands-on, our reviewers said the design is “shockingly thin” and it took their breath away! Despite that, it manages to be rigid and durable which is almost unheard of for something so thin and low-profile.

The rechargeable battery will last for up to 20 hours of use on a single charge which is insane. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6E which offers much faster speeds than older Wi-Fi standards, up to three times the norm when the connection is solid.

Amazon is offering the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for $150 off the full price ($1,300). That brings the total to $1,149 plus free shipping, free delivery, and free returns for Prime members. Only the Mystic Blue model is on sale, and we have no idea how long this deal will last. More than likely it will be gone by tomorrow, so act soon if you’re interested.

More Prime Day Laptop Deals Available Now

Not interested in the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro? Want a more traditional laptop or something from another brand? No problem. There are a ton of amazing Prime Day laptop deals going on during Prime Day. We rounded up all of the best ones for you, see below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

HP Laptop 15t-dw300

$500 $670
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP

Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce MX450, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$570 $720
The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung - Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6 inch Convertible

$1,150 $1,300
This 2-in-1 is unlike any other thanks to it's spacious 15.6 inch OLED screen, support for the included Samsung Spen, and it's various integrations with Samsung phones
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Prime Day Deals 2021: The best Amazon deals still available

Prime Day Deals 2021

Best Prime Day speaker deals for 2021

best of ces 2019 klipsch reference wireless wisa home theater system

When does Prime Day end 2021? The clock is ticking …

Prime Day Deals 2021

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple iPad Mini for Prime Day

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

Echo Frames are practically free with this Prime Day deal

amazon echo frames arrive sunglass blue light form sunglasses lifestyle 1 of 5

You aren’t going to want this Amazon Echo Buds deal this Prime Day

Amazon Echo Buds

This Samsung Chromebook is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

This Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor.

HP Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals to shop today

HP zBook 15 top back logo

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

This is the best Prime Day Echo Show 5 deal we’ve seen this year

Echo Show 5

We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch Dell Monitor is for Prime Day

Two Dell 27 monitors next to each other with one facing forward and the other facing backward.

Turn any TV smart with the Roku Express 4K+ for only $29 for Walmart Prime Day

Roku Express 4K+