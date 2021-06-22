Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s kind of crazy to think that Amazon Prime Day is almost over and there’s only one day left! But the good news is that there are still a ton of Prime Day deals on all kinds of products and devices from air fryers to robotic vacuum cleaners. There is a near-endless stream of computer and laptop deals, too. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your setup.

Today, Amazon has heavily discounted the price of Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro laptop computer, which is a desirable no-frills laptop — at least that’s what Samsung is saying. The price is now $1,150, which means you’re saving $150 off the full price, not including the free shipping and delivery. The deal is for the 512GB model, and you can check out more specs below.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a productivity-focused laptop computer. Inside is an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The gorgeous 15.6-inch AMOLED display offers an incredible visual experience. This also marks the first time that an AMOLED screen made an appearance in Samsung’s Galaxy Book series. In Digital Trends’ Galaxy Book Pro hands-on, our reviewers said the design is “shockingly thin” and it took their breath away! Despite that, it manages to be rigid and durable which is almost unheard of for something so thin and low-profile.

The rechargeable battery will last for up to 20 hours of use on a single charge which is insane. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6E which offers much faster speeds than older Wi-Fi standards, up to three times the norm when the connection is solid.

Amazon is offering the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for $150 off the full price ($1,300). That brings the total to $1,149 plus free shipping, free delivery, and free returns for Prime members. Only the Mystic Blue model is on sale, and we have no idea how long this deal will last. More than likely it will be gone by tomorrow, so act soon if you’re interested.

