Every year, Black Friday earbuds deals are a top priority for many holiday shoppers, especially with popular models like this Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Black Friday deal that slashes $30 off the regular price. That’s one of the best Black Friday deals on truly wireless earbuds that we’ve seen so far, so this is going to be a hot item. If these earbuds seem like an ideal fit for your listening habits, then you should pick them up as soon as possible before they run out!

When you’re looking for the perfect pair of truly wireless earbuds, you should prioritize excellent compatibility with your devices, great audio quality, and a comfortable design. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have all of that and more. Plus, they’re available for a significant discount on the Samsung website. You can pick up a pair for just $120, which is $30 off the original price of $150. That’s an absolute steal of a price, especially if you’re already rocking a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, we said, “Good luck beating the Galaxy Buds 2 for the price” — highlighting its fantastic value proposition. These earbuds offer unmatched bang for your buck, especially when they’re on discount. They’re equipped with nearly everything you could want from a pair of wireless earbuds at this price point, including well-rounded features, a comfortable fit, excellent battery life, and pleasant sound quality. If you’re into bass-heavy music, you’ll enjoy the listening experience a ton. The sound profile is punchy and lively while still providing plenty of clarity. The active noise cancellation is great as well, and you’ll have no problem blocking out the world around you.

These earbuds are also remarkably comfortable. They fit snugly in most ear shapes, and you can easily swap out the silicon tips to achieve a more secure fit. You can wear them for hours at a time, especially because of the exceptional battery life. With ANC off, you can listen for up to 7.5 hours, and the charging case provides up to 29 hours of playtime in total. That means you only have to charge once to get an entire day’s worth of music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an easy recommendation. They provide a fantastic all-around experience, and right now, you can get them for an unbeatable price. On Samsung’s website, you can pick up the Buds 2 for just $120, which is a $30 discount on the standard price. These buds will fly off the shelves this Black Friday, so grab a pair before they sell out!

Should you shop this Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are definitely among the best pairs of truly wireless earphones with ANC for not just Samsung phones but the entire range of Android devices as well as iPhones, even though certain features may be limited to Android. With this deal for Black Friday, the Galaxy Buds 2 appear even more lucrative than they were at launch. Understandably, you may expect the price to fall even more during the upcoming Cyber Monday shopping event. But let us warn you — even though a lot of Black Friday deals are carried forward for Cyber Monday, there is absolutely no way to guarantee the price remains the same. Usually, the best prices are offered at the beginning of any sale, and we strongly feel that applies to the Galaxy Buds 2 Black Friday deal as well.

But if you are later able to get a better deal or a faster delivery timeline, you can always go ahead and cancel your order to get a refund. One way or another, not opting for this deal means you will have to wait for a few more days to get these earbuds on your hands. By contrast, Samsung is offering one-day delivery for certain colors. You get the best Galaxy Buds 2 Black Friday deal right now and there’s absolutely no reason why you should wait before ordering them.

