 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds just got a big price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in-ear.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re looking for great earbuds at a similar great price, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $180 when you buy direct from Samsung today. Normally priced at $230, that’s a considerable discount of $50 off the usual price, making it easily one of the best headphone deals around. Hugely useful for music and podcast fans, the deal is likely to only be around for a limited time. Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about them.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are effectively rivals to AirPods Pro with an eye on improving things for Android phone owners in particular. Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro promise studio-quality sound, particularly if you pair them with a Samsung Galaxy phone.

The earbuds use Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to block out even the loudest outside sounds, so you can focus on what matters most. While doing so, you get enhanced 360-degree audio so music feels like it’s coming from every angle, just like a surround-sound experience. Any time you need to take in the world again, you can use Intelligent Conversation Mode to switch off ANC, turn down the volume, and put your earbuds into ambient mode so you can hear the other person clearly without needing to remove the earbuds.

Related

The useful features keep on coming too. Pairing easily with all your Samsung devices, they automatically switch audio sources any time an alert or call comes in, keeping you on top of things. If you ever worry about losing them, Smart Things Find helps you track them down with notifications and a map giving you a heads up. Comfortable and IPX7 water-resistant, these are particularly ideal earbuds for heading out and about or focusing on a long gym session, all without worrying about losing them.

Normally priced at $230, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are down to $180 for a limited time only at Samsung, thereby saving you $50 off the usual price. We don’t know how long they’ll stick around at this price so buy them now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
This Lenovo laptop deal could be a mistake – save over $2000!
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled
This is your last chance to get this 15-inch Windows laptop for under $200
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Arlo Essential full shot
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $300 off – no trade-in needed
Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking screen feature.
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with delivery by December 21
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
samsung 75 inch q70a deal december 2022 qled 4k tv resized
Why you need to buy Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor today
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Shopping for a PS5 controller? There’s a huge sale happening now
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
Stay productive, proactive, and protected with the Setapp software bundle
Working on computer lifestyle image
This 50-inch 4K TV is under $300 today, but it’s selling fast
75 inch vizio 4k tv pseries vseries walmart deas inch4k v series
Delivered by Christmas, this Sony 75-inch 4K TV is $500 off
The Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV in the living room.
Stream international Netflix and more with NordVPN – now 64% off
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.