Amazon slashed a ton off the Samsung Galaxy Buds price today

If you’re in the market for a new pair of high-end earbuds, then you’ll want to check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for just $100 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $50, marked down from their original price of $150. This deal only applies to the black Galaxy Buds Plus at this time, so be sure to grab them in the most iconic color. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll enjoy free 2-day shipping and returns. These in-ear headphones are perfect for daily listening, from podcasts to music, audiobooks, and even phone calls. Enjoy crystal-clear sound and uninterrupted playback with these earbuds that can pair to all of your smart devices via Bluetooth capability.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus in-ear headphones provide a superior fit for comfortable listening, so you can wear them all day long. Block out unwanted noise for focused listening, or use the AmbientAware feature to let the sounds of the natural world mix with your favorite music or audiobook. You’ll enjoy up to 22 hours of continuous playback with the extra-long battery life; charge your earbuds on-the-go in the included carrying case for up to 11 additional hours of playback time. A total of three built-in microphones help to pick up, isolate and enhance your voice during calls for uncompromised sound.

The dynamic speaker system lets you get the most out of your music. From Bach to Baby Metal, experience pristine sound the way it was made to be heard. Tap control on the ear buds lets you pause, change songs, adjust volume and more. Integrated Bluetooth connectivity capability lets you use these earbuds with your phone, tablet, computer, and more.

Now is the time to take advantage of these awesome headphone deals. Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus on sale now at Amazon for just $100, marked down from its original price of $150 for a total savings of $50. Order today for fast and free Prime delivery.

