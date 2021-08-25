  1. Deals
Amazon slashed a ton off the Samsung Galaxy Buds price today

If you’re in the market for a new pair of high-end earbuds, then you’ll want to check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for just $100 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $50, marked down from their original price of $150. This deal only applies to the black Galaxy Buds Plus at this time, so be sure to grab them in the most iconic color. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll enjoy free 2-day shipping and returns. These in-ear headphones are perfect for daily listening, from podcasts to music, audiobooks, and even phone calls. Enjoy crystal-clear sound and uninterrupted playback with these earbuds that can pair to all of your smart devices via Bluetooth capability.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus in-ear headphones provide a superior fit for comfortable listening, so you can wear them all day long. Block out unwanted noise for focused listening, or use the AmbientAware feature to let the sounds of the natural world mix with your favorite music or audiobook. You’ll enjoy up to 22 hours of continuous playback with the extra-long battery life; charge your earbuds on-the-go in the included carrying case for up to 11 additional hours of playback time. A total of three built-in microphones help to pick up, isolate and enhance your voice during calls for uncompromised sound.

The dynamic speaker system lets you get the most out of your music. From Bach to Baby Metal, experience pristine sound the way it was made to be heard. Tap control on the ear buds lets you pause, change songs, adjust volume and more. Integrated Bluetooth connectivity capability lets you use these earbuds with your phone, tablet, computer, and more.

Now is the time to take advantage of these awesome headphone deals. Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus on sale now at Amazon for just $100, marked down from its original price of $150 for a total savings of $50. Order today for fast and free Prime delivery.

More Headphones Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphones deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$177 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$93 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$130 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$500 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$60 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
Buy at Amazon

Powerbeats 3

$134 $200
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
Buy at Walmart
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$348 $400
Don't wait... now is your last chance to get the awesome Sony WH-1000XM3 at a steep discount while stores get rid of their remaining inventory to make room for the newer WH-1000XM4.
Buy at Walmart
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$170 $190
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon
