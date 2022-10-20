 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Quick! Samsung Galaxy Buds are 48% off at Amazon right now!

Nina Derwin
By
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus on a white background.

If you’re finally getting sick of the tangled mess of wired headphones that came with your phone, today Amazon has got the deal for you. Right now, you can bring home a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for only $88, saving you 48% or $82 off the original retail price of $170. This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we’ve seen, so it’s worth checking out, and chances are that this awesome price won’t be around for long.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung is not necessarily known for making the best headphones, but Samsung’s Galaxy Buds pack a tremendous amount of value for the price.  They feature Active Noise Canceling, which is one of the many features enabled through a Bluetooth connection, and blocks out any unwanted background noise when you want to, but can also be switched off when you want to be more in tune with the world around you.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and enhanced bass tones, so you’ll be able to enjoy your music with studio quality. They come with different-sized earbud tips so that you can choose the one that is best suited to your ear shape for maximum comfort and the best possible sound. Perhaps most exciting for a pair of wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy buds have long-lasting battery life with a case that is also a wireless charger. You can expect up to eight hours of listening time with one full charge. They’re also voice assistant compatible, so you can get things done faster than ever before.

At only $88, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are practically a steal, and it’s hard to pass up a chance to save $82 or 48% off the original price of $170. Whether you’re upgrading from your sad old wired earbuds or you’re just in the market for a new pair of wireless headphones, the Samsung Galaxy buds are a great way to improve your listening experience for a very affordable price. This is one of those headphone deals you may very much regret missing out on if you don’t add a pair to your cart right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Best HP Envy deals for October 2022
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.
HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today
Front angle of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop against a white background.
This HP workstation just got a $3,000 price cut — seriously
A HP ZBook Studio G8 sits on a table.
This cheap but powerful laptop from Dell is under $600 today
Dell Inspiron 16 laptop in the open position.
Best Apple deals and sales for October 2022
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $610 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Best Microsoft Office deals for October 2022
Students using Microsoft Office software on their laptops outside.
Best cheap printer deals for October 2022
Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.
Best Nest Thermostat deals for October 2022
amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1
Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.
Best grill deals for October 2022
People grilling outside.
Best air fryer deals for October 2022
bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1