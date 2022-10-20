Quick! Samsung Galaxy Buds are 48% off at Amazon right now!

If you’re finally getting sick of the tangled mess of wired headphones that came with your phone, today Amazon has got the deal for you. Right now, you can bring home a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for only $88, saving you 48% or $82 off the original retail price of $170. This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we’ve seen, so it’s worth checking out, and chances are that this awesome price won’t be around for long.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung is not necessarily known for making the best headphones, but Samsung’s Galaxy Buds pack a tremendous amount of value for the price. They feature Active Noise Canceling, which is one of the many features enabled through a Bluetooth connection, and blocks out any unwanted background noise when you want to, but can also be switched off when you want to be more in tune with the world around you.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and enhanced bass tones, so you’ll be able to enjoy your music with studio quality. They come with different-sized earbud tips so that you can choose the one that is best suited to your ear shape for maximum comfort and the best possible sound. Perhaps most exciting for a pair of wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy buds have long-lasting battery life with a case that is also a wireless charger. You can expect up to eight hours of listening time with one full charge. They’re also voice assistant compatible, so you can get things done faster than ever before.

At only $88, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are practically a steal, and it’s hard to pass up a chance to save $82 or 48% off the original price of $170. Whether you’re upgrading from your sad old wired earbuds or you’re just in the market for a new pair of wireless headphones, the Samsung Galaxy buds are a great way to improve your listening experience for a very affordable price. This is one of those headphone deals you may very much regret missing out on if you don’t add a pair to your cart right now.

