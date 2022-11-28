 Skip to main content
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds earbuds line is discounted for Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By

Shoppers who want to check out alternatives to Cyber Monday AirPods deals should take a look at the various models of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. They’re currently on sale in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals, which are already online. There’s a lot of interest in these wireless earbuds, so before stocks run out, it’s highly recommended that you decide on the type of Samsung Galaxy Buds that meets your needs and budget and make the purchase immediately.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $80, was $150

Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends

Samsung took a risk with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — instead of the usual design with the wireless earbuds sitting inside your ear canal, they rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha. The fit takes getting used to, but after some time, they will feel comfortable. There’s a touch-sensitive area on the Galaxy Buds Live that will let you control playback, adjust volume, call up your digital assistant, and answer phone calls, with the functionality adjusted through the Galaxy Wear app on Samsung devices or the Galaxy Buds app on iOS devices. The wireless earbuds also feature active noise canceling, and a battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge, and almost 29 hours total with the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and their case sitting on the ground with earbuds sitting in front.
Caleb Denison/Digital Trends

If you want something more traditional than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, go for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They’re compact, lightweight, and comfortable to wear, with active noise canceling that’s pretty effective. Its battery life is similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Live, and you can control them through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android devices. The app can change the wireless earbuds’ EQ, enable touch controls, run earbud fit tests, and activate noise canceling, among other features.

Related

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $180, was $230

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re planning to invest in Cyber Monday headphone deals, you might as well buy a product that’s featured in our best wireless earbuds — the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They come with full active noise cancellation and transparency, a total of 23 hours of usage including the charging case, and an IPX7 water resistance rating so it’s fine to wear them during workouts. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are viewed as competitors, with Samsung’s wireless earbuds holding the advantage in terms of comfort and fit, better water resistance, and better compatibility with Android smartphones and tablets.

