Can’t afford AirPods? Try these alternatives while they’re on sale

If you can’t stretch your budget as far as buying a pair of Apple AirPods, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on some high-quality true wireless earbuds from a different brand. Right now, there are deep discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and JBL Under Armor Project Rock True Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones at Best Buy. With $50 off the Samsung earbuds and a massive $85 off the JBL headphones, this is a great time to enjoy excellent earbuds for far less than you’d ordinarily pay. They’re just some of the great headphone deals, we’ve spotted lately but we reckon these two are well worth your time. Read on while we take you through them or hit the buy button now if you know what you want. We can’t see stock sticking around at this price for long.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbud Headphones — $100, was $150

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on a white background.

With a huge $50 off the usual price, this is a great time to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, earphones we described as slick and simple with a monster battery life. With an all-day battery life of up to 11 hours from one charge with another 11 hours gained from the charging case, these are awesome for a busy lifestyle. They also have exceptional sound accuracy with thundering bass plus they’re IPX2 splash-resistant for any time you work up a sweat. Ambient aware, they’ll isolate you from distracting noises, too, working as a form of passive noise cancellation. Essentially, you’re getting some of the features the best true wireless earbuds offer but for far less.

JBL Under Armor Project Rock True Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones — $115, was $200

JBL Under Armor Project Rock earbuds on a white background.

Ideal for working out with, the JBL Under Armor Project Rock True Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones offer IPX7 sweat and waterproofing so you won’t have to worry about any issues there. Along with that, they have 5 hours of playtime backed up by 20 additional hours via the rugged aluminum case that can handle your busy lifestyle. Antibacterial sport flex fit ear tips continue the rugged theme, with music sounding suitably powerful and rich while you listen. Designed to withstand what life throws at you, these are ideal earbuds for someone who never stops.

