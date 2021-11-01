  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just got a $41 price cut at Walmart

By
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in their charging case.
Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends

With the best Black Friday deals that are coming up soon, it might be time to finally upgrade with Black Friday headphone deals. If you’re interested in investing in wireless earbuds but you’d like an alternative to Apple’s AirPods deals, you should check out the different models available under Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. You don’t even have to wait for Black Friday before you begin your shopping, as there are early Walmart Black Friday deals such as this $41 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, bringing their price down to $129 from their original price of $170.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are wireless earbuds that are very different from most of the other options in the market. Instead of placing them in your ear canal, which some people find uncomfortable, the wireless earbuds rest outside your ear canal and against the inside of your concha. They come with a touch-sensitive area for functions such as controlling music playback and activating a voice assistant.

When comparing the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Buds Live offer warm sound and strong bass, as their 12mm speakers are tuned by AKG. The Galaxy Buds Live also provide excellent reception for calls, with effective active noise cancellation that blocks ambient sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer a comfortable design, with good battery life and call quality. For most people, that’s all you need from wireless earbuds, especially since Walmart is selling them at $41 off, lowering their price to $129 from their original price of $170. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to music and watching videos with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in your ears, you’ll have to hurry. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

