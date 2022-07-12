Today's Best Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day Deal

The 2022 Prime Day deals are rolling out today across the web. They’re not just limited to Amazon, either, and you don’t need a Prime membership to shop Walmart Prime Day deals like this one Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day discount. , this is the cheapest we’ve seen these great in-ear headphones, and a bargain that makes this Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day deal one of our favorite offers available today for anybody looking to score a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Apple pretty much wrote the book on true wireless earbuds with its AirPods, but in the years since their release, many competitors have stepped up to the plate. Few compare to the quality of Apple’s offering, but it’s no surprise that Samsung (being the dominant Android brand and perhaps Apple’s biggest rival in the mobile space) would be among these brands to come up with some of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ certainly qualify as one of the best AirPods alternatives, and this Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day discount is far and away one of the best Prime Day headphone deals, too. There’s a lot to love about them. In our hands-one Galaxy Buds+ review, we noted that Samsung’s follow-up to the company’s first Galaxy Buds boasted some worthy improvements. Chief among these was the noticeably upgraded audio output, which was already pretty good on the originals, and is definitely an upgrade over the sound quality of the standard AirPods.

Some other noteworthy features that make this Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day deal one worth buying include the included wireless charging case and improved battery life (up to 11 hours for the earbuds themselves and up to 22 hours total if you include the charging case). We would have liked for the charging case to carry more than one charge, but given how much the Galaxy Buds+ get right — and how cheap they are thanks to this Prime Day discount — such complaints start to feel like nitpicking. The companion app is also great for customizing your listening profile, and we found the Galaxy Buds+ to be very comfortable in the ear when used for extended periods.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day deal cuts these great earbuds down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but we don’t expect this offer to last long, so you’d better strike while the iron’s hot. You might not get another chance until Black Friday arrives in November.

Editors' Recommendations