 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s AirPods rival is $49 at Walmart for Prime Day 2022

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day Deal

Lucas Coll
By
Galaxy Buds+ in white

The 2022 Prime Day deals are rolling out today across the web. They’re not just limited to Amazon, either, and you don’t need a Prime membership to shop Walmart Prime Day deals like this one Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day discount. , this is the cheapest we’ve seen these great in-ear headphones, and a bargain that makes this Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day deal one of our favorite offers available today for anybody looking to score a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in their charging case.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Apple pretty much wrote the book on true wireless earbuds with its AirPods, but in the years since their release, many competitors have stepped up to the plate. Few compare to the quality of Apple’s offering, but it’s no surprise that Samsung (being the dominant Android brand and perhaps Apple’s biggest rival in the mobile space) would be among these brands to come up with some of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ certainly qualify as one of the best AirPods alternatives, and this Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day discount is far and away one of the best Prime Day headphone deals, too. There’s a lot to love about them. In our hands-one Galaxy Buds+ review, we noted that Samsung’s follow-up to the company’s first Galaxy Buds boasted some worthy improvements. Chief among these was the noticeably upgraded audio output, which was already pretty good on the originals, and is definitely an upgrade over the sound quality of the standard AirPods.

Some other noteworthy features that make this Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day deal one worth buying include the included wireless charging case and improved battery life (up to 11 hours for the earbuds themselves and up to 22 hours total if you include the charging case). We would have liked for the charging case to carry more than one charge, but given how much the Galaxy Buds+ get right — and how cheap they are thanks to this Prime Day discount — such complaints start to feel like nitpicking. The companion app is also great for customizing your listening profile, and we found the Galaxy Buds+ to be very comfortable in the ear when used for extended periods.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Prime Day deal cuts these great earbuds down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but we don’t expect this offer to last long, so you’d better strike while the iron’s hot. You might not get another chance until Black Friday arrives in November.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best Prime Day Gaming Chair deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals graphic

Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Chromebook deals graphic.

Prime Day Deal: Save 20% on the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes

Close up of hand holding Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush.

Amazon’s Alexa smart night light for kids is 43% off for Prime Day

amazon echo glow review at night

Best Prime Day headphone deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 headphone deals graphic.

Google Nest Hub just got a massive price cut for Prime Day

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on a table.

Put Alexa in your car for $20 with this Prime Day Echo Auto deal

Hand holding Echo Auto inside a car.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Macbook deals graphic.

Apple Prime Day Deals 2022: Save on AirPods, iPad Pro and more

Prime Day 2022 Apple deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 tablet deals graphic.