Grab yourself with a generous discount with this Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday deal that we’ve found. This $50 discount is among the best Black Friday deals we’ve gathered, as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are such a hot item right now. You may have been eyeing these earbuds for a while as they’re an extremely popular product in the market. If so, then we encourage you to act fast as these products sell quickly even without a discount. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the discount, you can check below or read on to find out more about the product.

Today’s Best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Comfortable fit and sleek aesthetic

Five to eight hours of active battery life

Active noise cancellation provides a fuller sound quality

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is originally $200, but you can grab them for only $150 on Black Friday. That’s a generous 25% savings for $50 off! For a pair of wireless earbuds with advanced technology, $150 total for a pair is a steal. They come in three sleek colors: black, silver, and violet for a stylish aesthetic when you’re on the go. If you’re interested in learning more about the product, read on below and check out the deal at the end!

If you’ve done a bit of research on the Samsung earbuds range, you may have pondered whether you should pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs. Buds Live vs. Buds Plus. By far, the Galaxy Buds Pro is the best choice to pick up, regardless of a discount or not. If you appreciate noise cancellation and general audio quality, then the crispness and clarity the Galaxy Buds Pro provide go a long way. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review goes more in-depth regarding the technical specs of the audio system, but we do recommend enabling the noise cancellation feature as it makes the listening experience much more comprehensive.

These earbuds fit comfortably in your ear, and you could have them in for extended periods of time without really feeling any discomfort. Additionally, the call quality is decent, with the built-in microphone capable of carrying your voice through your calls well in most environments when on the go. To complement the comfort and audio quality, these earbuds have an active battery life of approximately five to eight hours and charge insanely fast when in the case or charging via USB.

There are a bunch of wireless earbuds on the market, and the industry is becoming extremely competitive, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro remains a solid choice for those looking for a premium pair. Originally $200, you can get them on Black Friday for $150! It’s super rare to find a discount of $50 for a product that still sells extremely well, even at the original retail price. That’s why if you’ve been eyeing a pair, it’s time you pick them up at Verizon as fast as possible. If you don’t take advantage of this discount now, you’ll surely be kicking yourself when you miss it.

