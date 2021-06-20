  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are today

In need of some new earbuds? If you’ve been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a while, we’ve got a great deal for you. Today, as part of Best Buy’s early Prime Day deals, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $170. That’s an epic saving of $30, making this a great deal for anybody after Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for less. This offer is sure to be popular, so make sure you snap it up now before stock is limited or runs out entirely.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are an excellent choice for the price. Available in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, or Phantom Silver, they’re simple to set up and use, with a simple, compact charging case.

Audio sounds great and there’s a basic equalizer available in the app that lets you select various preset modes depending on what you’re listening to. Active noise cancellation (ANC) softens ambient noise from the world around you, making it easier to focus on and enjoy whatever you’re listening to, whether that’s the latest episode of your favorite podcast or a focus playlist at work. Battery life is solid at around eight hours’ playback — five with ANC on. The Galaxy Buds Pro are supremely comfortable too, with rubber eartips in a choice of three sizes to suit your ears. The downside? Call quality is fuzzy and not the best quality, so these might not be the best earbuds for you if you’re intending on using them for Zoom meetings. The touch controls can also be a bit unpredictable at times — and they’re not customizable, although this is a fairly minor issue for most people.

Normally priced at $200, you can bag a bargain and get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $170 right now at Best Buy. It’s a pretty sweet deal, so don’t be surprised if stock sells out fast — and make sure you don’t miss out.

More Prime Day headphone deals available now

While you’re checking out all the best Prime Day deals, why not take a look at some of the other amazing Prime Day headphone deals that are already happening. If you’re not sure yet if the Galaxy Buds are right for you, here’s where you’ll find great deals on the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds+, as well as Prime Day AirPods deals, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

$170 $200
If you're a die-hard K-pop fan who can't get enough of BTS, this limited edition pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is the perfect way to listen to your favorite hits.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$112 $170
The new Galaxy Buds Live could be the most comfortable true wireless earbuds we've ever tried, and here's your chance to score a brand new pair at a discount.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

$100 $150
The Galaxy Buds+ offer almost a full days' worth of battery life (with the included charging case) and sound better than the AirPods. This deal lets you grab them for cheaper than the AirPods, too.
Buy at Staples

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition with Wireless Charging Pad

$249
Show your K-pop pride with this limited edition Galaxy BTS Edition bundle, which includes the Galaxy Buds+ along with the Qi wireless charging pad at a nice discount when you buy them together.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with Qi-Certified Wireless Fast Charging Pad

$132 $145
Score the new Galaxy Buds Live along with a Samsung Qi wireless charging pad for less than the normal price of the earbuds themselves -- everything you need to keep you listening on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Geek Squad Refurbished)

$90 $170
With their unique bean-shaped design, the new Galaxy Buds Live (Samsung's clear attempt to compete with the AirPods Pro) might just be the most comfortable true wireless earbuds we've ever tested.
Buy at Best Buy
