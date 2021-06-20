In need of some new earbuds? If you’ve been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a while, we’ve got a great deal for you. Today, as part of Best Buy’s early Prime Day deals, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $170. That’s an epic saving of $30, making this a great deal for anybody after Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for less. This offer is sure to be popular, so make sure you snap it up now before stock is limited or runs out entirely.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are an excellent choice for the price. Available in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, or Phantom Silver, they’re simple to set up and use, with a simple, compact charging case.

Audio sounds great and there’s a basic equalizer available in the app that lets you select various preset modes depending on what you’re listening to. Active noise cancellation (ANC) softens ambient noise from the world around you, making it easier to focus on and enjoy whatever you’re listening to, whether that’s the latest episode of your favorite podcast or a focus playlist at work. Battery life is solid at around eight hours’ playback — five with ANC on. The Galaxy Buds Pro are supremely comfortable too, with rubber eartips in a choice of three sizes to suit your ears. The downside? Call quality is fuzzy and not the best quality, so these might not be the best earbuds for you if you’re intending on using them for Zoom meetings. The touch controls can also be a bit unpredictable at times — and they’re not customizable, although this is a fairly minor issue for most people.

Normally priced at $200, you can bag a bargain and get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $170 right now at Best Buy. It’s a pretty sweet deal, so don’t be surprised if stock sells out fast — and make sure you don’t miss out.

While you’re checking out all the best Prime Day deals, why not take a look at some of the other amazing Prime Day headphone deals that are already happening. If you’re not sure yet if the Galaxy Buds are right for you, here’s where you’ll find great deals on the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds+, as well as Prime Day AirPods deals, and much more.

